FIFA World Cup 2022: What Remains At Stake For Portugal, Brazil & Other Teams On Day 9?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has already witnessed two teams getting eliminated from the tournament. Qatar exited the tournament with an unwanted record of being the only host nation to be eliminated after two matches. Canada exited the World Cup following a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Croatia on Sunday. Day 9 of the competition will have teams from Group G and H, with a lot at stake for teams like Brazil and Portugal.

What's at stake for Group G and H teams on Day 9?

South Korea vs Ghana

South Korea, who played a goalless draw in their opening match against Uruguay, would be desperate to beat Ghana to strengthen their chances of securing a last-16 berth. Ghana, on the other hand, almost pulled off a draw against Portugal through Inaki Williams only for the striker to slip at the crucial moment. With important points at stake, expect this match to be a hard-fought contest.

Portugal vs Uruguay

Portugal kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a nail-biting 3-2 win over Ghana. During the match, Ronaldo became the first player in the history of the tournament to score across five editions. The Portugal skipper will look to continue his goal-scoring form against Uruguay to ensure the team's qualification for the knockout stage.

After drawing their opening game against South Korea, Uruguay will be looking to pull off a victory and secure three points which would take them to the top of the points table. Uruguay is trying to advance to the semi-finals for the first time since 2010 and a loss to Portugal will make their path to the knockout stage even more difficult.

Cameroon vs Serbia

Cameroon and Serbia are set to face each other in a do-or-die clash on November 28. Cameroon played hard before going down to Switzerland in the opening match by a solitary goal. Serbia, on the other hand, lost to Brazil in their opening match. Both teams will be desperate to keep their campaign alive and this match should be a cracking contest to watch.

Brazil vs Switzerland

With Neymar is out injured, Brazil will still be the favourites to beat Switzerland and confirm their place in the last-16. Both Brazil and Switzerland are tied on three points each in Group G after winning their opening match against Serbia and Cameroon respectively. The winner of this match will hold an advantage going into the final round of matches.