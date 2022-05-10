FIFA World Cup 2022: When Will Abandoned WC Qualifier Brazil Vs Argentina Be Replayed?

The FIFA Appeal Committee on Monday issued a statement regarding Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup qualifier match which was abandoned last year in September. The FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at the Neo Quimica Arena was suspended after Brazilian health officials entered the pitch and accused some Argentine players of violating the country's COVID-19 protocol. The match between both the teams was their first since Argentina defeated Brazil in the Copa America final. Currently, there is no update regarding the rescheduled dates for Brazil vs Argentina match.

Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match to be replayed

Brazil and Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar later this year. However, last year when the match was abandoned. Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) had listed four players from the Argentine team to be placed under immediate quarantine for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

After Brazil vs Argentina match was abondened, four Argentina players Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia were banned for two matches. World football's governing body also handed a series of fines to the two national football federations, prompting both to lodge appeals.

Brazil, Argentina matches at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Argentina has been placed in Group C which also features Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland. This group will also see the clash of star strikers Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski as their respective teams will be expected to go through. Mexico having been drawn with Argentina earlier in the 2006 and 2010 editions will look to redeem their disappointing outings whereas Saudi Arabia will look to upset the more steadied footballing powers they have been drawn with. Lionel Messi (Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Raul Jimenez (Mexico) etc. will be at the centre of attention in this group.

Brazil on the other hand has been placed in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. Five-team world champions Brazil will try to make amends and leave behind the disappointment of the last four campaigns. Serbia qualified for the group stage with a late winner against Portugal and will look to make a mark in the tournament while Switzerland, who has always shown promise on the global stage will look to build on their spirited performance in Euro 2020 where they knocked out reigning world champions France.

Cameroon, making their first appearance since the 2014 edition will look to repeat the heroics of the 1990 edition where they managed to reach quarter-finals. Neymar Jr (Brazil), Nemanja Matic (Serbia), Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) etc. will be some big names featuring in this group.