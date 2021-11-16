FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Is Zlatan Ibrahimović Suspended For Sweden's Play-off Semifinal?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is all set to miss Sweden's World Cup play-off clash after being suspended on the account of picking up his second yellow card in the qualifying round.

The Sweden striker came off the bench as a second-half substitute against Spain and was shown a yellow card after barging into Spain's right-back Cesar Azpilicueta aggressively with his shoulder sending the defender to the ground.

Sweden had a chance to make it to the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a win but failed with Alvaro Morata scoring the only goal of the match to guarantee Spain a place in the mega event. As for Sweden, they will be drawn into the playoffs which are scheduled between March 24 and 29.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: How does the European playoff system work?

The winners of each group automatically qualify for the World Cup finals, but three more teams will seal their spot in the mega event during the play-offs which are scheduled for March.

The playoffs will feature the 10 group runners-up and the top two remaining UEFA Nations League teams. The 12 nations will be divided into three separate groups through seeded. The sides will play a single-elimination one-leg match with the winner of them playing the final. The winners of each playoff final will make it to Qatar. The draw for the playoffs will take place on Friday, November 26.

Which teams have qualified for the World Cup qualifiers playoff so far?

As things stand Portugal, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Poland, and North Macedonia have made it to the playoffs. Wales and the Czech Republic fight for the spot from Group E while group D will see either Finland or Ukraine qualifying. The Netherland, Turkey, and Norway fight for one spot in Group G with one of the three teams making it to the final round, while another is making the playoffs.

Teams that have made it to the FIFA World Cup 2022

Except for Group G, all other groups have a final group winner who has made it to the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland all making it to Qatar.

Image: AP