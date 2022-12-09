FIFA World Cup: All Eyes On Lionel Messi As Argentina Play Netherlands In Quarterfinal 2

Argentina are all set to lock horns against the Netherlands in the second quarterfinal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on early Saturday morning. This is the sixth time Argentina and Netherlands will play each other in the World Cup with their previous two meetings ending in a draw. The last time Argentina played the Netherlands in the World Cup was in 2014 when the South American side won on penalties and progressed into the final.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi

With three goals in four games, Messi is among the top goal scorers at the ongoing World Cup and is in excellent form. All eyes will be on the 35-year-old forward, who is most probably playing in his last World Cup. Argentina took an early lead against Australia in the Round of 16 encounter, and that lead proved to be significant as they went on to win 2-1. Messi scored the game's first goal. He also scored in the tournament's group-stage games against Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs Netherlands: Full Squads

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli. Franco Armani

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis MacAllister, Guido Rodríguez, Alejandro Gómez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios

Forwards: Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Nicolás González, Joaquín Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer.

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong.

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Cody Gakpo, Maarten de Roon, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons.

Forwards: Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst.

FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs Netherlands: When and Where

Date: December 10, Saturday

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Lusail Stadium

