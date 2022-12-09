FIFA World Cup, Brazil Vs Croatia: Neymar-Richarlison In Spotlight On Quarterfinals Day 1

The quarterfinals stage at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is all set to kick off on Friday with Brazil vs Croatia match. Runners-up in the 2018 World Cup, Croatia head into the much-anticipated match on the back of a 3-1 penalty shootout win against Japan. On the other hand, five-time champions Brazil are heading into the Last 8 clash after claiming a dominating 4-1 victory over another Asian side, South Korea.

In Brazil’s last game, 30-year-old superstar Neymar scored his first goal of the World Cup 2022 by converting a penalty after recovering from an injury. Neymar suffered a foot injury during the team’s tournament opener against Serbia. After missing the remainder of the group stage, the Paris Saint-Germain star created an immediate impact on the team, contributing with a penalty goal.

Richarlison and Kramaric have scored most goals for their teams at FIFA WC 2022

On the other hand, Brazilian forward Richarlison has also emerged as one of the key players in the star-studded lineup. He also scored an eye-soothing goal against South Korea and made headlines for making coach Tite perform the infamous ‘pigeon’ dance in celebration of his goal. Richarlison also scored a brace in Brazil’s World Cup campaign against Serbia.

Meanwhile, Andrej Kramaric is the highest goal scorer for Croatia in the current edition of the tournament with two goals so far. Ivan Perisic has made the most attempts on goal for Croatia with 11 to his name. The Croatian side also features Luka Modric who has made 22 crosses so far in the tournament.

FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Croatia: Full Squads, Injury updates

Croatia -

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić

Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

Injured players: Josip Stanisic, Borna Sosa

Brazil -

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders : Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva

Midfielders : Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta

Forwards: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Injured players: Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles, Alex Sandro

FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Croatia: When and Where