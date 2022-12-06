FIFA World Cup: British PM Rishi Sunak Tweets ‘Hats Off To Qatar’'; Internet Is Divided

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently took to his official Twitter handle and revealed his views on the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The tournament kicked off on November 20 with a grand opening ceremony and December 6 marks Day 17 of the marquee event. Meanwhile, Sunak heaped praises on the Gulf nation for organising the prestigious quadrennial sporting festival.

Referring to the exciting fixtures in the group stage of the tournament, which concluded on December 3, the British PM said, “Hats off to Qatar for hosting an incredible World Cup so far. The group stages will be remembered as one of the all-time greats”. Rishi Sunak also mentioned the English football team in his comments by saying, “Come on @England keep the dream alive”.



It is pertinent to mention that as the World Cup 2022 hosts, Qatar has received a fair amount of criticism for a plethora of reasons. A major talking point surrounding the World Cup was FIFA turning a blind eye toward the human rights issues in Qatar, including the intolerance towards same-sex relationships. At the same time, the country also faced heavy flak for its poor behavior towards the migrant workers.

French President backed Qatar as the World Cup hosts

Meanwhile, Sunak is not the first influential political face to make headlines for his stance on Qatar. As reported by CNN, French President Emmanuel Macron commented on the tournament being held in Qatar and said that sports 'should not be politicised.

Claiming that he will travel to Qatar if the defending champions France make it to the semifinals, Macron said, “These questions must be asked whenever the events are awarded. It should be when hosting the event is decided, whether it is the World Cup or the Olympic Games, that we must honestly ask ourselves the question. And whether the question is on the climate or human rights, it is not necessary to ask it when the event comes."

Mixed reactions to Rishi Sunak’s praise for Qatar

While the UK Prime Minister hailed Qatar for organising an ‘incredible’ World Cup, his tweet received mixed reactions from Twitter users. “Sorry @RishiSunak a country with disgraceful human rights should never have been given the privilege of hosting them ….. I hope you explain this to Qatar if they visit U.K,” a user said.

On the other hand, another section of fans defended Qatar as the host of the marquee event. “Still buying discounted gas off Qatar should we stop that? What about carpet bombing Libya , Syria, and Iraq where has the human rights gone there??? Well done Qatar for standing up brilliant World Cup,” the user wrote on Twitter.

Sorry @RishiSunak a country with disgraceful human rights should never have been given the privilege of hosting them ….. I hope you explain this to Qatar if they visit U.K!!!!! — Jane O'Connor (@JaneCareAdvisor) December 4, 2022

Still buying discounted gas off Qatar should we stop that ? What about carpet bombing libya , syria, Iraq where has the human rights gone there??? Well done Qatar for standing up brilliant World Cup — rasputin12378 (@rasputin12378) December 5, 2022

Notice all the empty seats today in the France game? That shows it’s all wrong. It’s in Qatar purely due to FIFA corruption. As a Tory, it should be no surprise you back something won by influential corruption of the very wealthy as I’m sure it reminds you of things close to home — FunDisney (@FunDisney3) December 4, 2022

The empty seats are part of the FIFA issue to be fair, not Qatar. There’s plenty of demand over there for tickets, but they’re not available on the FIFA platform!! It’s ridiculous. — John Williams (@johnwwilliams) December 4, 2022