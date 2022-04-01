FIFA World Cup Draw: A Look At Pots, List Of Qualified Teams, Timing & Other Details

The time is getting closer for the FIFA World Cup draw as qualified teams will be keeping a closer look at the draw which will be taking place on Friday, April 1. This is the first time that any middle east country will be hosting the FIFA World Cup event and on Friday the World Cup qualified teams will come to know about their opponents in the group stage and the possible crossings and clashes they will face in the knockout rounds via the draw.

As hosts, Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the seven highest-ranked qualified teams from the FIFA Men’s World Ranking. The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner. Let's take a look at how the team are placed in various pots, World Cup draw rules and the World Cup draw timing.

Qatar 2022: World Cup qualified teams

Qatar, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Senegal, Portugal, Poland, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mexico, United States

FIFA World Cup draw: A look at teams in each pot

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2: Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Mexico, Switzerland, USA, Uruguay, Croatia

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia

Pot 4: Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru, New Zealand/Costa Rica, Ukraine/Scotland/Wales, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Cameroon, Canada

World Cup draw rules

The FIFA World Cup draw will maintain the classic format of eight groups of four teams that will play three round-robin, one-legged matches. The top two finishers from each group will advance to the round of 16 and will face each other in the following format. In the draw itself, only European nations can be grouped with each other (a maximum of two in a group), with teams from all other confederations cannot be paired together.

World Cup draw timing

The Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar on April 1, 2022. Football fans can watch their favourite teams getting drawn into various groups LIVE & Exclusive on History TV18 HD and Voot at 9:30 PM IST.