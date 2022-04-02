FIFA World Cup Draw Sparks Twitter Meltdown As Cristiano Ronaldo Faces 'group Of Death'

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal have a tough task at hand to advance to the further stage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar following the release of the FIFA World Cup. The FIF World Cup draw took place in Qatar on Friday with a total of eight groups and 32 teams announced. The two Groups which is being currently considered as ' Group of Death' for Qatar 2022 are Group Group E along with Group H. Cristiano Ronaldo is most likely to play his last Worl Cup and will look to win it this year.

FIFA World Cup draw: A look at Group of Death

Portugal who qualified for FIFA World Cup via playoff final has been placed in Group H and will face teams like Uruguay, Korea Republic and Ghana. This star-studded group has some of the top fixtures of the tournament and fans will get a chance to witness players like Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Luis Suarez (Uruguay), Son Heung-min (South Korea) etc. Group E on the other hand will have Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan. Following the draw, fans took to social and expressed their views on Portugal being put into the Group of Death. Here's what fans had to say

If Cristiano Ronaldo manages to make Portugal top this group, it’ll be greater than anything Messi did internationally. pic.twitter.com/Dc7HxsJfFW — Leo 🇮🇹 - Fan (@Vettel_AMR) April 1, 2022

This is the Group of Death right there.

Ghana has some scores to settle with Portugal and Uruguay but that Son guy is dangerous. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dJw6adsrbK — вяιgнт кιηg (@realbrightking) April 1, 2022

Que grupo! Portugal terá que ter muito cuidado, grupo muito forte.

Gana surpresa do grupo com Coreia Sul em 2. Bento terá tranquilamente 1 estátua na capital d Coreia Sul. — @zucasBorbonetdelLinhaçoneGarrafoli (@cmfan1968) April 1, 2022

FIFA World Cup draw: A look at all the groups

2018 champions France have been drawn with Denmark, and Tunisia in Group D at the World Cup, which gets underway from November 21. Hosts Qatar, drawn in Group A, will take on Senegal, Netherlands and Ecuador. 2014 World Champions Germany and Spain have been pitted against each other. They also have Japan and another qualifier in Group E. Group G was also one of the toughest, pitting five-time World Cup winners Brazil against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea. Here's a look at the final

Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru/Australia/UAE, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea