FIFA World Cup Draw: Will Messi & Ronaldo Face Each Other? Here's Who They Could Play

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are at the twilight of their career and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar could be their last dance to win the only trophy missing from their cabinet. Both the players will learn about their opponents on Friday, April 1 when the FIFA World Cup draw will be taking place in Doha, Qatar. However, the question remains whether both the players will be facing each other early in the tournament.

FIFA World Cup draw: Who will Argentina and Portugal play in the group stage?

Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are in pot one, meaning they will avoid a direct confrontation with one of the favourites in the four-team group stage. Both the countries are likely to face opponents from the other three pots during the group stage of the tournament. The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders.

Qatar 2022: How have Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi fared in FIFA World Cup so far?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won various accolades at the club level but the FIFA World Cup is one trophy that they are yet to get their hands on. Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 37 and is most likely to play in his final World Cup unless he is still in his best shape four years down the line. He recently played down the retirement rumours as well. Argentina's Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is just 34 and can still have one more shot at World Cup glory after Qatar 2022, however the PSG forward has already dropped hints about his retirement.

Coming to FIFA World Cup performance both the players are set to feature in their fifth World Cup finals with neither of them player dropping an indication of whether they will try to make a record sixth World Cup appearance. The nearest Cristiano Ronaldo came to winning the tournament was his first attempt in Germany in 2006 when Portugal lost in the semi-finals to France. Lionel Messi's on the other hand won Copa America with Argentina but the closest he came to winning the FIFA World Cup was back in the 2014 event hosted by Brazil. Argentina lost to Germany in the final in Rio courtesy of Mario Gotze's winner in the extra time of the match.