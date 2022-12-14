FIFA World Cup: Here's How The Shock Loss To Saudi Arabia Changed Course For Argentina

Argentina sealed their spot in the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final with their 3-0 triumph over Croatia in the first semi-final on Tuesday night. After the win, Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni spoke to the reporters and shed light on the national team’s campaign so far at the marquee event. The coach notably mentioned the 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their campaign opener and revealed how it proved to be a turning point for the two-time World Cup champions.

Despite Lionel Messi’s goal in the Group C match in the tournament, Saudi Arabia went on to win the match by 2-1 and scripted the biggest upset in recent years at the marquee event. While Argentina was seen as one of the favourites to win the tournament, Saudi Arabia was seen nowhere near the Messi-led side. However, despite being placed 51st in the FIFA men’s rankings, Saudi Arabia proved to be too much of an uphill task for the no. 3 ranked team in the FIFA rankings.

Speaking to the reporters after claiming the win over Croatia, coach Scaloni said, “After we lost to Saudi Arabia, we felt a love and support from our fans, the entire country, our people, and that was amazing because it gave us the strength and energy that we needed to recuperate.” He further added that it is tough not to get emotional as it feels like a dream position for Argentina.

Argentina to face the winner of France vs Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Argentina will now face the winner of France vs Morocco semifinal, in the summit clash, scheduled to be played at the Lusail Stadium on December 18. Revealing his thoughts about Argentina’s sixth World Cup final appearance, the coach said, “You can win or lose, but it’s about these guys (the players) and about our people. They have been with us in defeat and it is like nothing I ever experienced.”

The manager also revealed his thoughts about Messi’s effort against Croatia to score a penalty goal and follow it up with a beautiful assist. “For me, it is just remarkable and exciting to watch from inside. Seeing him train, lead the changing room. Every time I see him, he generates something, a spark in his teammates, in people. Not only to the Argentines. Luckily for us, he wears our colours,” he said. It is pertinent to mention that Messi received the Man of the Match award for his show against Croatia.