FIFA World Cup: How To Apply For Visa At Qatar 2022? Check Prices And Other Key Details

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off in Qatar in a span of three weeks. As the global showpiece event is all set to kick off on November 20, all participating nations and footballers are currently at the peak of their preparations. At the same time, football fans around the globe are also sorting out their plans to witness live action from the FIFA World Cup 2022 which will be held in the Middle East between November 20 and December 18.

Fans need to get their visas sorted in order to catch the live action of World Cup in Qatar, alongside buying the match tickets. It is pertinent to mention that, the UAE opened applications for visas on November 1, for multiple-entry tourist visas for fans hoping to watch the global sporting event live in Qatar. As per an official statement by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) on Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates welcomed visitors who have access to the ‘Hayya’ card.

What is a ‘Hayya’ card?

The ‘Hayya’ card is a personalized document required by football fans who want to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. As per the official website of FIFA, a Hayya card is required by every single person who will attend any of the World Cup games. “Both a Hayya card (Fan ID) and applicable match ticket are required to access the stadium on match day. Only one Hayya card (Fan ID) is required per person for the duration of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” explained FIFA on their website.

How to apply for a visa to watch Qatar 2022 live?

Fans having access to the 'Hayya' card can apply for visas on the official website of ICP. On the website, interested individuals can go to the public services section which reads, ‘visa for Hayya card holder’. This will be followed by filling the required details and paying the fees.

What are the visa prices for FIFA World Cup?

With their visas sorted, fans can enter the Emirates multiple times over the 90 days period. The cost for the visas is Dh100, which equates to approximately INR 2252.64. Fans can further extend their visas for another 90-day period by paying the regular fees.