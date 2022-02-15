FIFA World Cup: Majority Players Prefer 4-year Model; 51% Asians Want It In 2 Or 3 Years

FIFPRO released a report according to seventy-five percent of footballers want the FIFA Football World Cup to be held after every four years instead of the proposed biennial model. The report also claimed that players mark World Cup and domestic leagues as their favourite tournaments. A survey was conducted of around 1000 players across six continents and 70 countries by FIFPRO and Nation unions. FIFPRO is a FIFA-affiliated international federation of professional players.

FIFA had come up with a plan in November to replace the 4-year world cup format and conduct it every two years. When the Idea was tabled FIFPRO was with the opinion that players must agree to this new format.

FIFPRO said, "that any plans to change the match schedule must have the agreement of players and began a process to canvas their opinion as part of a wider consultation on workload in the men’s game."

Reports of the survey

The survey made a regional breakdown according to which 77% of the players from Europe and 63% of players from both North and South America wanted the World Cup every 4 years. 51% of players from the Asian continent wanted that the World Cup should be conducted in either two or three years. FIFPRO concluded that the majority of players wanted the World Cup should exist as it is, but players from smaller and medium markets wanted a change in the format "to further strengthen their national sides."

FIFPRO said, "This is in line with FIFPRO’s position on encouraging investment into regional competitions, based on the requirements of the local market."

The other key findings of this survey were that 81% of football fraternity players rank either their domestic league or the World Cup, in its current four-year cycle, as their favourite competition.

General secretary of FIFPRO Jonas Baer Hoffmann talked about the survey. “The player survey shows most footballers around the world have a clear preference to play the World Cup every four years. At the same time, the results demonstrate the importance of domestic league competitions to players. These leagues are the bedrock of our game and we have to do more to strengthen them both for the sake of players and the overall stability of professional football." he said.

“Another key finding from players is that only 21 per cent of them believe that their voice is respected and that their well-being is adequately considered in the context of international football governance. Therefore, this survey underlines the need for more collective bargaining frameworks in our industry, especially at the international level,” he concluded.