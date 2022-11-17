FIFA World Cup: Neymar Takes Savage Dig At Three Lions; 'I Really Forgot About England'

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to begin in just three days in Qatar, football fans around the world could not be more excited. Ahead of the mega tournament, star Brazilian winger Neymar has picked his favourites to win the trophy. He began his remarks by picking four teams before highlighting that he completely forgot about England, who he believes have a chance as well.

Neymar takes brutal dig at England football team

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Neymar shared his thoughts with The Telegraph about which teams he believes are the favourites to win the title. The PSG star stated, "The World Cup is full of surprises. You get teams that unexpectedly get very far even in the competition even if many don’t believe in them. But I believe the favourites are Argentina, Germany, Spain and France." Shortly after he made this comment, he also added, "I really forgot about England but obviously they have a chance!"

The England football team's first match of the tournament will be against Iran on Monday, November 21. The clash will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha and will begin live at 6:30 PM IST. As England get set to begin their World Cup, Neymar also commented upon two plays in particular from the Three Lions, who he believes are 'incredible.'

"I really like [Harry] Kane and [Jadon] Sancho," said Neymar. "They’re two incredible players and I have a special love for them because I like players that have their qualities." While Kane will captain the England football team at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, interestingly Sancho will not even feature in the tournament after having been left out of the 26-man squad by Gareth Southgate. Below is a look at England's full squad for the tournament: