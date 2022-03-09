FIFA World Cup: Poland Gets Direct Qualification Vs Russia; Ukraine Vs Scotland Postponed

FIFA on Tuesday agreed to postpone the upcoming World Cup qualifier match between Ukraine and Scotland to a later date in June. The decision has been made following Ukraine's request to postpone the match amid the ongoing war in the country. FIFA made the decision following consultation with UEFA and participating member associations. Ukraine and Scotland were due to play their World Cup qualifier on March 24.

The winner of Ukraine versus Scotland match was supposed to play against the victor of Wales versus Austria World Cup qualifier game. As a result, the match between the winners of Scotland versus Ukraine and Wales versus Austria will also be postponed to the same window in June. Meanwhile, Poland, which was scheduled to play its qualifier against Russia, has received an automatic qualification to the final of Path B. Poland will play the winner of the match between Sweden and the Czech Republic on March 29.

"On 3 March 2022, the Ukrainian Association of Football wrote to FIFA requesting that its qualification match(es) be rescheduled owing to the impossibility of organising both the travel and training of a team under the current circumstances. Following consultation with UEFA and the four participating member associations in Path A of the European qualifying play-offs, it was unanimously agreed in the spirit of solidarity to accept this request. The match between Scotland and Ukraine, initially scheduled for 24 March 2022, will now be postponed to the existing June window, and consequently, the match between the winners of Scotland v. Ukraine and Wales v. Austria will also be postponed to the same window," FIFA said in its statement.

FIFA suspends Russian teams

On February 28, FIFA and UEFA banned the Russian men's and women's national teams from taking part in international football tournaments until further notice. The football associations of Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic had written to the world football's governing body asking for a ban on Russia and suspension of their respective qualifier matches that were due to be held in the country. The requests were made after Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine, marking the start of the first full-scale military invasion in Europe since World War 2.

Image: Ukraine Football Association/ Twitter