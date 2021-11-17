FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Mexico Player Receives Death Threats After Defeat To USA

The USA men's football team settled their score with Mexico in the traditional “Dos a Cero” match which took place in the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with a 2-0 win scoreline. Christian Pulisic scored on a glancing header with his first touch of the game in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th minute. The win did put the USA team on top of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on top of the points table temporarily, however, the aftereffects of the USA vs Mexico match was felt by one of the Mexico players whose family received death threats.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Luis Rodriguez family gets death threats after the USA vs Mexico match

According to the report by Goal.com, emotions among the fans ran high following the outcome of the USA vs Mexico FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match with some unhappy supporters taking aim at families members of Mexico players who were part of the match. Mexico's experienced full-back Luis Rodriguez family was subjected to death threats online following the outcome of the USA vs Mexico match in the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

As per the report, the footballer shared the screenshot of some of the messages posted by the fans on his social media handle. The 30-year-old defender while responding to one of the messages wrote, “Miguel, I'm the husband of the wife you wrote to. I understand that my work in the national team can be the cause of all of this in you. I don't justify it, but I understand it. I ask you please not to write anymore to my wife, to rape and kill are very cruel words. Miguel, we don't deserve this, least of all to include family. I hope this is over now. May God bless you.”

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Highlights from the USA vs Mexico match

The USA opened the scoring through Chelsea star Christian Pulisic who was assisted by Tim Weah. Yunus Musah, an 18-year-old emerging as a key American midfielder, passed to 21-year-old Tim Weah on the right flank. Weah, crossed and Pulisic got in front of Johan Vásquez and headed the ball past goalkeeper David Ochoa for his 17th international goal. Weston McKennie scored the second goal after exchanging passes with Jesús Ferreira. The goal was McKennie's eighth international goal. Defender Miles Robinson was given marching orders after getting two yellow cards, the second causing the US to play a man short after the 89th minute.

(With inputs from AP)