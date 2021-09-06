FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: When Will Argentina Face Brazil Next? Check Out Here

The eagerly-awaited FIFA World Cup Qualifiers fixture between arch-rivals Brazil and Argentina was suspended with immediate effect after Brazilian health officials entered the pitch and accused some Argentine players of violating the country's COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, this was also the first time that the traditional South American rivals had locked horns with each other for the first time since the Copa America final in July this year where Argentina came out on top to win a record 15th Copa America title with a 1-0 victory.

Now, it has been learned that Brazil and Argentina would be locking horns once again and without further ado, let's find out when the two football powerhouses are scheduled to face off against each other.

Brazil vs Argentina next match

Brazil and Argentina were scheduled to lock horns in March this year. However, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 restrictions and after Sunday's fixture was suspended, it seems as if the two former world champions will not be facing off against each other per multiple reports and the FIFA Disciplinary Committee will determine who will get the points.

At the same time, it has also been learned that Argentina will meet Bolivia in their next FIFA World Cup Qualifiers which will be contested at the El Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Brazil vs Argentina interrupted

As per reports, Brazilian health professionals on the ground objected to the participation of four Argentine players - Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, and Giovani Lo Celso - saying that they violated the country's quarantine rules. The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) informed in a statement that the referee and match official will take a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and they will decide what steps to take.

According to ESPN, following the intervention, the players went to the dressing room. Later, the two coaches, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazilian players gathered at the side of the pitch to discuss the stoppage. Messi can be heard saying "Why did they start the game and stop it after five minutes? We've been here at the stadium for an hour, they could have told us."

The incident occurred just hours after Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, said four Argentine players must be quarantined and cannot play in the match. Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have visited the United Kingdom must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival to Brazil. The four players are part of the English Premier League. While Martinez and Beundia represent Aston Villa, Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are from the Tottenham camp.