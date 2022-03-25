FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Which Teams Have Qualified? Eliminated Teams, Upcoming Fixtures

Euro 2020 champions Italy will be missing the flight to Qatar after being knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs by North Macedonia. Aleksandar Trajkovski's goal in the injury time in Palermo was enough for North Macedonia to get past four-time World Cup winners who also missed the World Cup in Russia.

North Macedonia will now go to Porto to face Portugal next Tuesday after the Euro 2016 winners defeated Turkey 3-1 at the Estadio do Dragao.

Teams who have already qualified for the Qatar World Cup football tournament

A total of 19 of 32 teams have officially qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including the host nation. That leaves 13 spots to be filled in the upcoming months.

From South America Brazil, Argentina had already qualified for the Qatar World Cup and now the two teams will be joined by Uruguay and Ecuador who clinched the final two automatic spots.

From Asia, host Qatar got an automatic qualification, while Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have booked their place for the mega event

From Europe Germany, Denmark, France Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, and the Netherlands have so far confirmed their spot after winning their group

2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs: Teams in contention to gain the qualification

Currently, Poland, Sweden, Portugal, North Macedonia﻿, Wales, Scotland, Ukraine have kept their hopes alive of qualifying for Qatar World Cup. Wales following their 2-1 win over Austria is now one step closer to qualifying for the first World Cup finals appearance in 64 years. With Wales overcoming Austria they are likely to face either the winners of Ukraine vs Scotland match which was postponed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Portugal defeated Turkey 3-1 to win their semi-final encounter and will next face North Macedonia who stunned Italy. Sweden overcame the Czech Republic 1-0 after extra time and is now set to face Poland who received a bye after Russia was banned.

From Asia Australia, Iraq, Lebanon, and United Arab Emirates will be competing for a single playoff spot where they will take on a team from South America.

From Africa, no teams have booked their spot for Qatar World Cup however with South Africa and Ivory Oast already eliminated countries like Algeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia will be competing for the 5 spots.

From the CONCACAF region Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, and the USA are still in contention for qualification with the top three finishers qualifying directly.

From the Oceaniagroup New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tahiti are in running for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. There are no direct qualifiers from the Oceania region. Its qualification format grants one winner a spot in June's intercontinental playoff.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Eliminated teams

Syria, Oman, China, Vietnam, Jamaica, Honduras, Paraguay, Venezuela, Italy, Turkey, Czech Republic, Austria, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Greece Georgia, Kosovo, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan, Estonia Belarus, Israel, Faroe Island, Moldova, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta, Albania, Hungary, Andorra, San Marino, Romania, Armenia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan