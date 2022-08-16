FIFA's Decision To Suspend AIFF Mentioned Before Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow

The suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) by global football governing body FIFA has now reached the doors of the Supreme Court in India. On Tuesday, the Central Government mentioned the matter before a top court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna.

While he did not directly mention the AIFF's suspension, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted that there is 'some development' in the case, and requested a hearing. He also said that he will circulate the FIFA press release so that the bench gets an idea about the development.

"There is some development. It may not be deleted. Early morning there was a development from Geneva. FIFA has sent a letter, it's in the public domain," submitted SG Tushar Mehta. Following the request, Justice Chandrachud listed the case as the first item for hearing tomorrow (August 17).

FIFA Suspends AIFF

India was suspended by FIFA for the first time in its 85-year history for "undue influence from third parties" on Tuesday, August 16. The body ran into trouble after former president Praful Patel stayed in office beyond his term with the Supreme Court ruling it invalid and ousting him from the post.

A team of FIFA-AFC had visited the country from June 21 to 23 after which the world body had set strict deadlines to approve the new constitution by July 31 and hold elections by September 15. The suspension has jeopardized the country's prospects of hosting the Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled from October 11-30.

The football governing body has said that the suspension on AIFF will be lifted only after an order to set up a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to act as the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed. The ban will be taken back once the AIFF administration regains full control of the national body’s daily affairs. Notably, the apex court had placed the AIFF under a Committee of Administrators. The AIFF has not held elections for the past two seasons.

“The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned,” FIFA added. It will now assess new steps in terms of organizing the U-17 Women’s World Cup, while the matter will be referred to the Bureau of the Council if necessary.

