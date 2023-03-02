Figo To Ronaldo: Footballers Who Have Played El Clasico For Both Real Madrid And Barcelona

El Classico is considered to be the most intriguing football match in the world as two of the most coveted football clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid take on each other. Both the Spanish clubs have dominated proceedings for a long time and they will be up against each other once again. Los Blancos will host the Catalans in the 1st semifinal of the Copa del Rey.

Over the years this match has generated millions of views and excitement among football lovers and the entire football world will be divided into two parts during this clash. There are a few players who have donned both jerseys in the past.

Let's have a look at five players who plied their trades for both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Ronaldo Nazario

The most prominent face ever to have donned the jersey was Ronaldo Nazario. The iconic forward might have spent just one season at Camp Nou but he is still remembered fondly by Barcelona supporters. He scored an astonishing 47 goals in the 1996-97 seasons.

Samuel Eto

The Cameroonian striker signed for Madrid at a very young age but didn't have that desired breakthrough. He joined Barcelona in 2004 and went on to emerge as one of the club legends. He lifted three La Liga and two Champions League titles.

Luis Enrique

The out-and-out Catalan surprisingly was a Real Madrid player for a pretty long time. He was there at the Santiago Bernabeu for five seasons before he switched to Barcelona.

Javier Saviola

Javier Saviola remained a Barcelona player from 2001 to 2007. He emerged as a legendary Barcelona player as he netted 72 goals and 31 assists for the Spanish giants. He joined Madrid in 2007 and merely played 31 matches over the course of two seasons.

Luis Figo

Luis Figo's transfer to Real Madrid earned severe criticism from Barcelona supporters. The Portuguese legend came at Camp Nou in 1995 and then and his transfer saga to Madrid hogged the limelight across the world. He denied signing a contract with Madrid but he was later roped in by Barcelona's archrival in a record transfer fee at that time.