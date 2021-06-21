FIN Vs BEL Dream11: Finland Vs Belgium Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Belgium lock horns against Finland in their final group stage match of the ongoing European Championship on Monday. The Round 3 Group B clash is set to be played at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM IST (Tuesday, June 22). Let's have a look at the FIN vs BEL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

FIN vs BEL Match Preview

Finland will head into the game as the third-ranked team on the Group B of the Euro 2020 league table having recorded one win while suffering one loss in their ongoing campaign so far. Markku Kanerva's men registered a narrow 0-1 victory over Denmark in their tournament opener, which is remembered for the Christain Eriksen Cardiac arrest incident, before suffering from a 0-1 loss to Russia in their latest outing. The Finnish team will head into the match looking to get back on the winning ways with three points being in order to ensure their progress into the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Belgium entered the ongoing European Championship as one of the favourites to win the year-long delayed tournaments. Currently the world's top-ranked team, the Red Devils have been a force to reckon with. Belgium kickstarted their Euro 2020 campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Russia in their first outing before managing to make an impressive comeback to register a narrow 1-2 win over Denmark. Having already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez is expected to make a few changes in the lineup. He will look to provide rest to some of his key players and give minutes to the stars on the bench and get in order to get them some match sharpness ahead of the knockout stages on Monday.

FIN vs BEL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - E. Hazard or T. Pukki

Vice-Captain -G. Kamara or Y. Tielemans

FIN vs BEL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper -T. Courtois

Defenders – J. Raitala, T. Meunier, D O'Shaughnessy, T. Alderweireld

Midfielders –Y. Tielemans, G. Kamara, T. Hazard, R. Lod, E. Hazard

Strikers –T. Pukki

FIN vs BEL Dream11 Prediction

Despite fielding a starting 11 without a few crucial players, Belgium boast a great squad quality and depth with the number one ranked team on FIFA standings starting the match as favourites. We expect the visitors to register an emphatic win over Finland and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Finland 0-3 Belgium

Note: The above FIN vs BEL Dream11 prediction, FIN vs BEL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FIN vs BEL Dream11 Team and FIN vs BEL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

Image Source: Belgium Football/Twitter