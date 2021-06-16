FIN Vs RUS Dream11: Finland Vs Russia Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Finland will take on Russia in their next Euro 2020 encounter at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. The game is scheduled to commence live at 4:00 PM local time on Wednesday, June 16 (6:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the FIN vs RUS Dream11 prediction, top picks and our FIN vs RUS Dream11 team for the upcoming contest.

FIN vs RUS preview

While Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen grabbed all the headlines for his terrifying collapse in Finland's first Euro 2020 game, the Finnish put up an impressive performance. Joel Pohjanpalo's goal was enough to secure three points for Markku Kanerva's side as Finland beat Denmark 1-0. As a result of that win, Finland climbed up to second place in the Group B standings with three points, level on points with leaders Belgium who have a better goal difference.

1 – Finland are the first team to win a game in a major tournament (EURO + World Cup) with only one shot fired since Opta analyses this data (1980). Hold-up. #DEN #FIN #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/sqdboUBAYI — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 12, 2021

On the other hand, Russia suffered a 3-0 thrashing against world number one Belgium in their opening Euro 2020 game. A brace from Romelu Lukaku and another goal from Thomas Meunier was enough to secure all three points for Roberto Martinez's side. If Russia are to make it past the group stage they will need a strong performance against Finland, who will be buzzing with confidence.

FIN vs RUS predicted starting line-ups

Finland: Lukas Hradecky; Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Paulus Arajuuri, Jeona Toivio; Jere Uronen, Fredrik Jensen, Tim Sparv, Robin Lod, Leo Vaisanen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Russia: Anton Shunin; Vyacheslav Karavaev, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Andrey Semenov, Mario Fernandes; Dmitri Barinov, Aleksandr Golovin; Denis Cheryshev, Daler Kuzyayev, Roman Zobnin; Artem Dzyuba

FIN vs RUS top picks

Finland: Teemu Pukki, Fredrik Jensen, Joel Pohjanpalo

Russia: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyayev

FIN vs RUS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Lukas Hradecky

Defenders: Mario Fernandes, Andrey Semenov, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Jeona Toivio

Midfielders: Aleksandr Golovin, Roman Zobnin, Fredrik Jensen, Daler Kuzyayev

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Teemu Pukki

FIN vs RUS Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that this contest will end as a draw.

Note: The above FIN vs RUS Dream11 prediction, FIN vs RUS match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FIN vs RUS Dream11 team and FIN vs RUS Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Credits: Teemu Pukki, Russia football/Instagram