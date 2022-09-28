Brazil's friendly match against Tunisia turned out to be an unfriendly one with Tottenham striker Richarlison being racially abused during the match. The friendly match between Brazil and Tunisia was played at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris in which Brazil went on to hammer 10-man Tunisia 5-1. While the Brazil Football Federation condemned the attack on the striker, the player himself has asked for the fan to be punished for his actions.

Brazil vs Tunisia: Richarlison reveals his feeling about racial abuse

Richarlison ran towards the corner flag to celebrate the team's second goal scored by him in the 19th minute. However, a banana was thrown at him by a supporter which went unnoticed by the player. Speaking about the incident after the match, Richarlison said, “I was talking about this with Roberto [Firmino] saying that I think that God did not allow me to see that because I don’t know what I could have done in the heat of the moment. May this fan be identified and punished". He added, "It’s hard. You see what happened with Vinicius Jr recently and now this, inside a stadium. May the authorities find and punish him. May this incident teach other people not to do it.”

The 25-year-old striker isn't the first player from Brazil to have been racially abused. Recently, Richarlison's teammate Vinicius Jr was also racially abused for performing a dance celebration against Mallorca. Pedro Bravo, the president of Spanish football agents, appeared on El Chiringuito and said, "You have to respect your opponents. When you score a goal, if you want to dance the Samba, you should go to sambodromo in Brazil. You have to respect your mates and stop playing the mon***.

Brazil football federation issues a strong statement over the Richarlison incident

Following the racial abuse incident, The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) took to Twitter and issued a statement asking for punishment to be handed to the person responsible for it. The statement read, "After Brazil's second goal, a banana was thrown towards Richarlison. The CBF reinforces its stance against discrimination and vehemently repudiates yet another episode of racism in football. Whether on or off the field, attitudes like this cannot be tolerated."

President of Brazil Football Federation Ednaldo Rodrigues also issued a statement over Twitter regarding the incident. He said, “Once again, I come publicly to express my rejection. This time I saw it with my own eyes. This shocks us. We must always remember that we are all the same, regardless of colour, race or religion.