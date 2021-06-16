Finland Players Wear 'Get Well Soon Christian' T-shirts Before Russia Game

Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest during Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 game was a nightmare for everyone involved. The Denmark football team and fans held their breaths waiting for an update, the game suspended temporarily. Other players and teams have remained extremely supportive, reaching out and wishing him well throughout. The Finland team, who were playing against Denmark the other day, extended their support right before their match vs Russia.

Finland team had a message for Christian Eriksen before Finland vs Russia Euro 2020 game

"Get well Christian," the t-shirts read as the Finland team prepared for their match. They uploaded photos on social media as well, hoping for Eriksen to get well soon. Fans too loved the gesture. They replied to the tweet and even shared images on Instagram, appreciating the gesture.

Christian Eriksen health update

As mentioned, Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while on the field, the match suspended temporarily due to his medical emergency. The medical staff rushed to the pitch, who had collapsed before the first half came to an end – everyone clearly worries about the midfielder's condition.

He was given medical treatment before being transferred to a stretcher and wheeled off to the hospital. A day after the event, Denmark football team doctor Morten Boesen revealed in a press conference that Eriksen has suffered from a cardiac arrest. The condition was serious, and Boesen added that Eriksen "was gone", where CPR and an electric shock from a defibrillator helped him. He even added that the medical team at the venue was crucial, and the player was now "stable and good".

Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots added that he spoke with the Danish star, who was joking and well. He added that Eriksen has to rest now and spend time with his wife and parents. He will be staying at the hospital for some time and will back supporting his team soon.

"Hello everyone, Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family," Eriksen wrote on social media, adding that he is fine now, and has to undergo some tests at the hospital. "Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best, Christian".

