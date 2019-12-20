FIO Vs ROM Dream11 Team News, Match Preview And Line-up Predictions

Fiorentina will host AS Roma on Friday night (December 21 1:15 AM IST) at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. The Florence-based side have struggled in the Serie A this season and will need a major upturn in form. Keep reading as we discuss the match preview and predict a line-up for FIO vs ROM Dream11.

Also Read | 'Lost To Malmo': Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Image Tarnished At Home

FIO vs ROM Dream11 team preview

Fiorentina

The home side currently sit 14th in the Serie A with just 17 points after 16 games. They have managed just four wins so far and have lost seven times already. Having last won a Serie A game on October 31, they are winless in the league in the last six games.

AS Roma

AS Roma, on the other hand, are back in the top four in the Serie A after some great results of late. They sit fourth in the league with nine wins, five draws and two defeats in 16 games. They beat SPAL 3-1 at home on Sunday and will be eager to score another victory over Fiorentina.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Turns 32: A Look At The Birthday Boy's Illustrious Career

FIO vs ROM Dream11 team news

Fiorentina: Franck Ribery (ankle)

AS Roma: Bryan Cristante (groin), Davide Zappacosta (cruciate-ligament), Javier Pastore (hip), Justin Kluivert (thigh)

FIO vs ROM Dream11 predicted line-ups

FIO vs ROM Dream11: AS Roma

Pau Lopez (GK), Alessandro Florenzi, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Alexandar Kolarov, Jordan Veretout Veretout, Amadou Diawara, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicolo Zaniolo, Edin Dzeko

FIO vs ROM Dream11: Fiorentina

Bartlomiej Dragowski (GK), Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Martin Caceres, Pol Lirola, Erick Pulgar, Milan Badelj, Gaetano Castrovilli, Dalbert, Federico Chiesa, Kevin-Prince Boateng

FIO vs ROM Dream11 top picks

Captain: Edin Dzeko

Vice-captain: Federico Chiesa

Also Read | Champions League: Supercomputer Already Predicts The Result Of Round Of 16 Draws

FIO vs ROM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Pau Lopez

Defenders: Nikola Milenkovic, Alexandar Kolarov, Chris Smalling

Midfielders: Gaetano Castrovilli, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Attackers: Edin Dzeko, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Federico Chiesa

FIO vs ROM Dream11 prediction

Fiorentina 1-2 AS Roma

Also Read | Jardim Again In Firing Line At Middling Monaco

Note: These are our predictions and do not guarantee positive results in the game