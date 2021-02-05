Fiorentina Vs Inter Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Standings Latest

Cesare Prandelli's Fiorentina will square off against Antonio Conte's Inter Milan at the Artemio Franchi Stadium on Friday, February 5. The Serie A clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Saturday, February 6 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Fiorentina vs Inter Milan team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch contest.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan preview

Fiorentina are currently 11th in the Serie A standings, with 22 points from 20 games. Cesare Prandelli's men were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Inter Milan earlier this month and will be hoping to avenge their loss against Antonio Conte's side on Friday night. Fiorentina were held to a 1-1 draw against Torino in their last league game and eventually finished the game with nine men.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will continue to hunt down league leaders AC Milan, who are two points ahead of the Nerazzurri. Inter will have the chance to move to the summit of the Serie A table for a few hours at least with a win on Friday night. Antonio Conte's side hammered Benevento 6-0 on Sunday but then suffered a 2-1 defeat against Juventus in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan team news, injuries and suspensions

Centre-back Nikola Milenkovic and midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli will both miss out for Fiorentina after seeing red against Torino. Brazilian defender Igor also remains a doubt after being subbed off in the game against Torino. Erick Pulgar or Borja Valero might be brought into the starting line-up to replace the suspended Castrovilli.

For Inter Milan, Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku are expected to return to the fold instead of Matteo Darmian and Alexis Sanchez, after missing out the midweek game due to suspension. Nicolo Barella might be given a rest for the Coppa Italia second leg and Arturo Vidal might start instead of the Italian.

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan prediction

Given that Inter Milan are the highest-scoring team in the league, it's likely they will score against Fiorentina. Our prediction for the game is a 4-1 win for the visitors.

Serie A live: Where to watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live in India?

In India, the live telecast of the game will be on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Fiorentina vs Inter Milan live stream will be made available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates for the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Inter Milan, Fiorentina Instagram