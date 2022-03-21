Fire Breaks Out Inside Packed Stadium Ahead Of Ajax's Derby Clash With Feyenoord; Watch

In a terrifying occurrence, a fire broke out inside Ajax's stadium during their Eredivisie match against Feyenoord on Sunday. According to reports, the incident occurred when Ajax supporters accidentally set fire to their own banner during a pyrotechnic show. However, it's unclear whether the pyro display was put on by the crowd or was organised by the host stadium. Thick fire and smoke were seen in the bottom of the stands in videos that went viral on social media.

The incident occurred just minutes before the match started. According to reports, the pyro flares ignited a banner, which fueled the flames. In one of the video footage, the flames can be seen reaching a height of 10-11 feet. The fire was eventually put out by on-scene firefighters, but not before the entire stadium was filled with smoke. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the incident.

The highly anticipated Dutch clash began after the horrible fire tragedy was brought under control. The exciting match saw defending Eredivisie champions Ajax beat Feyenoord 3-2 to take all three points home. Ajax's three goals came from Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic, and Antony, while Feyenoord's goals came from Luis Sinisterra and Guus Til.

Luis Sinisterra scored the game's first goal in the eighth minute before Sebastien Haller came with an equaliser in the 24th minute. Feyenoord's Guus Til scored the second goal of the game to keep his team in front going into the second half. Ajax, on the other hand, dominated the match in the latter half, scoring two goals in a row to take the lead for the first time in the game. Despite losing Antony to a red card near the end of the match, Ajax maintained the lead and went on to win the clash.

In terms of statistics, Ajax are ahead with eight shots on target compared to Feyenoord's four. Ajax controlled the ball for the majority of the game, and their pass accuracy was also superior to that of their opponents. In the Netherlands' domestic league, Ajax presently leads the points table, with Feyenoord in third place.

