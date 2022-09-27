Football legend Luis Figo etched his name in the Guinness Book of World Records after scoring a goal in a zero gravity match. The match was the first-of-a-kind to be played at the level of 20,230 ft. Besides Figo, there was a diverse team of seven footballers from across the Middle East, Europe and Latin America to take part in a record-breaking match.

Luis Figo bicycle kick goal in zero gravity

The match was played on August 20, 2022 inside a Parabolic Flight which had a 75 square-meter pitch set inside the aircraft. The match had two teams, Team Red and Team Yellow. Figo, who was playing for Team Red, rolled back years by finding the net with a bicycle kick goal while floating in the air. Team Yellow managed to find the equaliser, but Team Red managed to score the second goal to win the match 2-1.

Speaking about the record-breaking feat, Figo said, "Football transcends boundaries and unites people around the world. I have played in stadiums where the electric atmosphere sparks emotions that cuts across cultures and nationalities; this was the exact same experience I had playing this beautiful game at 20,000 feet above the ground with a group of fearless football fanatics taking their passion for the sport to unprecedented heights.”

Luis Figo's football career

The legendary footballer has played for some of the best clubs in Europe including Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan. He has also featured in 127 matches for Portugal. In 2000, Figo shocked the footballing world when he left Barcelona to join bitter rivals Real Madrid. Following his switch to Santiago Bernabéu, the Portuguese legend helped the club win La Liga in 2000/01 and 2002/03.

He also won the 2001/02 Champions League with Real Madrid, before moving to Inter Milan in 2005 winning four consecutive Serie A titles. Besides the success at the domestic level, Figo was named Portuguese Footballer of the Year six times. He was also in the Champions League Team of the Tournament twice, won the FIFA World Player of the Year and was named in the 2006 FIFA World Cup Team of the Tournament in Germany.