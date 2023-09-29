'First Six Months Being Complicated': Ex-Madrid Striker Outlines On Working With Ronaldo

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez refuted all the claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is a tough person to work with. The Portuguese legend endured a troublesome spell in his second stint at Manchester United. Ronaldo went on to join the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr this year.

"Chicharito," as he is fondly known, played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid for a year as he was on loan at that time. In the season 2014-15, the former Manchester United striker was involved in 18 goal contributions, but it was Ronaldo who hogged all the limelight for his goal-scoring spree.

The 38-year-old hit 61 goals in an astonishing season but except for the FIFA Club World Cup, Los Blancos failed to secure a single silverware that season. Ronaldo had spent some of his glorious time at the Santiago Bernabeu as he remained one of the most decorated players in the history of the game.

Madrid finished as runners-up in La Liga but couldn't get past the semifinal hurdle in the Champions League. Ronaldo's tussle with United manager Erik ten Hag attracted various reactions, but Hernandez insisted he is a fantastic player. In an interview with Paramount+, he opened up:

“I always divided it as the first six months being very complicated because I played practically nothing. Some unfortunate injuries arose and I was given an opportunity in the second part, which was extraordinary and unique. Cristiano was phenomenal in the locker room and also in his way of being. I don’t think I have met or seen a player, who has come out to say that Cristiano is a difficult or complicated person. Cris is Cris. We know his personality and competitiveness, but as a team-mate, that is one of the things you cannot take away.”

Chicharito currently plies his trade for MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy.