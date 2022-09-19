Five-time Ballon D’Or Winner Cristiano Ronaldo Swaps Football Field For Boxing Ring; WATCH

In his latest advertisement for his personal brand, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has swapped the football field for the boxing ring. He could be seen practising boxing with the aim to 'fight' laziness. The promotion of this underwear is only an addition to the list of items he already sells under his personal brand, 'CR7.' Under this brand, he sells a range of products from eyewear to footwear to fragrances.

Ronaldo finally scores first goal of season

In his eighth appearance in the new campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored his first goal for Manchester United against FC Sheriff last week. This was the Portuguese international's first career goal in the Europa League and 144th overall in UEFA competitions. After the 37-year-old found the back of the net, several of the fans in the Zimbru stadium celebrated. As seen in the video posted in the Tweet below, several fans shouted siuuu, a chant that has become synonymous with Ronaldo's celebration.

Saw Ronaldo do it in my Moldovan backyard. My life is complete now. pic.twitter.com/UhndGanzJ1 — Igor (@igorFCBayern) September 15, 2022

While this was just Ronaldo's first goal of the new camapign for Manchester United, coach Erik ten Hag was full of praise for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. In his post-match press conference, the Dutch manager also explained the reason for the Portuguese international's goal drought.

"We could expect this when you miss pre-season so he has to work really hard and invest to get the right fitness then he will score more goals. You can see he is really close when he gets fitter he will finish them. I think [he is] totally committed to this project and totally committed to this team, totally involved," explained the former Ajax coach.

While Ronaldo has started slow this season, his goal could be extremely important in boosting Manchester United's chances of progressing further in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) competition. The Portuguese international's goal against Sheriff helped the Red Devils register a 2-0 win and get back to winning ways, having lost their opening match of the UEL against Real Sociedad. As things stand in Group E, Ten Hag's side are currently in second place with three points, three points behind leaders Sociedad.