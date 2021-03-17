FKK Vs ANL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, J. League Match Preview

Quick links:
Avispa Fukuoka are set to lock horns against Kashima Antlers in the upcoming J. League 2021 match on Wednesday. The Japanese league encounter is set to be placed on March 17 at the Level Five Stadium in Japan with the kickoff scheduled for 2:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the FKK vs ANL Dream11 prediction, alongside other match details of this fixture.
March 16, 2021
Avispa Fukuoka managed to break off their four-match winless run across all competitions and were able to record their first win of the campaign in their last outing against Tokushima Vortis. After picking up their first win of the season, the hosts find themselves slotted 12th on the J. league table with one win, one draw, and two losses to their name. With four points from as many games, the hosts will be aiming to capitalize on their win and look to continue building on the same as the welcome Kashima Antlers on Wednesday.
Kashima Antlers on the other hand have a game in hand having featured in only three J. League games so far. Off those three matches, the visitors have managed to pocket four points while losing one, drawing out one, and winning the same number of matches in the league this season. With four points from three matches, the visitors walk into the game riding on an impressive string of performances which sees them currently be on a three-match unbeaten run. They will head into the game brimming with confidence and look to continue on their fantastic run while aiming to walk away with the win
Goalkeeper - T. Nagaishi
Defenders – K. Nagri, T. Inukai, I. Sekigawa
Midfielders - D. Ishizu, J. Alano, CC. Silva, R. Shiraski
Strikers - H. Jogo, E. Stum, Y. Yamagishi
Captain- E. Stum or H. Jogo
Vice-Captain- Y. Yamagishi or J. Alano
Given the current form of both teams, we expect Kashima Antlers to register a hard-fought win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.
Prediction- Avispa Fukuoka 1-2 Kashima Antlers
Note: The above FKK vs ANL Dream11 prediction, FKK vs ANL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FKK vs ANL Dream11 Team and FKK vs ANL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.