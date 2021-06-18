FKK Vs VIS Dream11: Fukuoka Vs Kobe Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
Avispa Fukuoka (FKK) will be facing Vissel Kobe (VIS) for their upcoming J1 League game. The game is scheduled for 1:00 PM local time on Saturday, June 19 (Saturday, June 19 at 9:30 AM IST) at the Best Denki Stadium in the Hakata ward of Fukuoka city. Here is a look at the FKK vs VIS Dream11 prediction and FKK vs VIS Dream11 team.
Both Avispa Fukuoka and Vissel Kobe will meet each other at the Best Denki Stadium after wins in their previous Emperors Cup matches. Now, as they make their way towards J1 League, they will be battling for the fifth spot on the points table. While Kobe are an impressive team in their own right, Fukuoka remain favourites to win.
In their last five encounters, Vissel Kobe have lost only one of their last five matches. They have lost two, in matches on the road, while they also won two. However, on the other end, Avispa Fukuoka have had a great form at home, and are currently on an extremely impressive six-match winning streak. With this one win, they will look to extend their already dominant run in the league.
Kobe currently have the sixth position in the points table with 28 points. On the other end, Fukuoka are occupying the fifth position. They have Bruno Mendes, Emil Salonmonsson and Takeshi Kanamori =leading the team. Mendes has played 13 matches till now, scoring four goals. Kanamori has made two, while Salonmonsson has scored three.
For the Kobe, Kyogo Furuhashi is leading with nine goals in 17 matches. Ryuho Kikuchi and Douglas follow with three goals each to their name.