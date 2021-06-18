FKK Vs VIS Dream11: Fukuoka Vs Kobe Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Avispa Fukuoka (FKK) will be facing Vissel Kobe (VIS) for their upcoming J1 League game. The game is scheduled for 1:00 PM local time on Saturday, June 19 (Saturday, June 19 at 9:30 AM IST) at the Best Denki Stadium in the Hakata ward of Fukuoka city. Here is a look at the FKK vs VIS Dream11 prediction and FKK vs VIS Dream11 team.

FKK vs VIS preview

Both Avispa Fukuoka and Vissel Kobe will meet each other at the Best Denki Stadium after wins in their previous Emperors Cup matches. Now, as they make their way towards J1 League, they will be battling for the fifth spot on the points table. While Kobe are an impressive team in their own right, Fukuoka remain favourites to win.

🔢🇯🇵 Four #JLEAGUE teams will be playing in the Group Stage of @TheAFCCL in June and July!



🧳🏆 @nge_official and @crz_official will be traveling to 🇹🇭Thailand while @GAMBA_OFFICIAL and @frontale_staff will be going to 🇺🇿Uzbekistan to compete!



© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/7KX87iJ8d0 — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) June 18, 2021

In their last five encounters, Vissel Kobe have lost only one of their last five matches. They have lost two, in matches on the road, while they also won two. However, on the other end, Avispa Fukuoka have had a great form at home, and are currently on an extremely impressive six-match winning streak. With this one win, they will look to extend their already dominant run in the league.

Kobe currently have the sixth position in the points table with 28 points. On the other end, Fukuoka are occupying the fifth position. They have Bruno Mendes, Emil Salonmonsson and Takeshi Kanamori =leading the team. Mendes has played 13 matches till now, scoring four goals. Kanamori has made two, while Salonmonsson has scored three.

For the Kobe, Kyogo Furuhashi is leading with nine goals in 17 matches. Ryuho Kikuchi and Douglas follow with three goals each to their name.

FKK vs VIS squad

Vissel Kobe (VIS) – Daiya Maekawa, Hiroki Iikura, Ryotaro Hironaga, Genta Ito, Thomas Vermaelen, Yuki Kobayashi, Leo Osaki, Ryuho Kikuchi, Tetsushi Yamakawa, Gotoku Sakai, Ryo Hatsuse, Nagisa Sakurauchi, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Sergi Samper, Tatsunori Sakurai, Andrés Iniesta, Yuta Goke, Takuya Yasui, Asahi Masuyama, Shion Inoue, Daiju Sasaki, Yuya Nakasaka, Kyogo Furuhashi, Ayub Masika, Lincoln, Noriaki Fujimoto, Junya Tanaka and Yutaro Oda

Avispa Fukuoka (FKK) – Masaaki Murakami, Rikihiro Sugiyama, Takumi Nagaishi, Takumi Yamanoi, Kimiya Moriyama, Seiya Inoue, Douglas Grolli, Tatsuki Nara, Carlos Gutiérrez, Daiki Miya, Takaaki Shichi, Naoki Wako, Kaito Kuwahara, Emil Salomonsson, Masato Yuzawa, Hiroyuki Mae, Cauê, Takuya Shigehiro, Sotan Tanabe, Yuji Kitajima, Taro Sugimoto, Masakazu Yoshioka, Jordy Croux, Daisuke Ishizu, Takeshi Kanamori, John Mary, Juanma Delgado, Daiki Watari, Bruno Mendes, Yuya Yamagishi and Hisashi Jogo

FKK vs VIS Dream11 prediction

Goal-keeper – M Murakami

Defender – T Vermaelen, T Nara, D Grolli, E Solomonsson

Mid-fielder – H Yamaguchi, A Iniesta, S Samper, T Kanamori

Forward – B Mendes, D Douglas

(Image credits: Fukuoka, Kobe Instagram)