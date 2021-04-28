FKS Vs ANT Dream11: Fatih Karagumruk Vs Antalyaspor Prediction And Team News

Fatih Karagumruk will face Antalyaspor in their upcoming Turkish Super Lig match on Wednesday. The Turkish domestic league clash is all set to be played on April 28 at the Bursa Buyusehir Stadyumu with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look FKS vs ANT Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

FKS vs ANT Match Preview

Fatih Karagumruk will head into the match following a string of poor performances as the hots are currently on a three-match winless run. After playing out two draws against Galatasaray and Goztepe in their recent matches, Fatih Karagumruk saw their last outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Trabzonspor. Currently slotted ninth on the table, Fatih Karagumruk has collected 13 wins from 35 games while playing out 11 draws and suffering from the same number of losses this season. With 50 points against their tally, the hosts will be looking at the match against Antalyaspor as the perfect opportunity to pocket three points and cement their position in the top half of the Super Lig table.

Antalyaspor on the other hand are currently the 13th ranked team on the Turkish Super Lig table having recorded nine wins and 15 draws while losing 12 matches from 36 league games this season. With 42 points against their name, the visitors will be heading into the match after suffering from three consecutive defeats and will be looking to turn their fortunes around on Wednesday. However, they will face a tough challenge in Fatih Karagumruk and will have to play their best football if they wish to snatch away any points from this clash.

FKS vs ANT Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- L. Podolski or L. Biglia

Vice-Captain- A. Ndao or F. Riberio

FKS vs ANT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –E. Viviano

Defenders – E. Roco, Naldo, J. Balkovec, F. Kidryashov

Midfielders – F. Borini, F. Riberio, A. Minervino, L. Biglia

Strikers –A. Ndao, L. Podolski

FKS vs ANT Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect them to play out a stalemate draw and predict 0-0 as the end result of this game.

Prediction-Fatih Karagumruk 0-0 Antalyaspor

Note: The above FKS vs ANT Dream11 prediction, FKS vs ANT Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FKS vs ANT Dream11 Team and FKS vs ANT Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.