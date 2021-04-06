FKS Vs HAT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Fatih Karagümrük take on Hatayspor in the upcoming Turkish Super Lig match on Tuesday. The Turkish League fixture is set to be played at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi on April 6, with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM. Let's have a look at the FKS vs HAT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.

FKS vs HAT live: FKS vs HAT Dream11 match preview

Fatih Karagümrük have been pretty inconsistent in recent times winning only one of their last five matches. Heading into the match after playing out a 0-0 draw against Rizespor, the hosts find themselves slotted eight on the Turkish Super Lig table. They have pocketed 12 wins, nine draws and suffered from 10 losses in the season so far accumulating 45 points. The hosts will look at the match as the perfect opportunity to bounce back but will have to play their best game if they want to walk away with three points on Tuesday.

Hatayspor on the other hand will be brimming with excitement as they saw their last outing end in an emphatic 3-0 win over Galatasaray. They will gain major confidence from defeating a top team that's ranked in the top three in the league and look to replicate similar performances on Tuesday when they lock horns against Fatih Karagümrük. Currently slotted 6th on the league table, the visitors have registered 14 wins, seven draws, and nine losses this season. With 49 points against their name, they find themselves on par with 5th placed Alanyaspor. Since Top four till a few points away, Hatayspor will look to pocket as many points as possible from the remaining fixtures and stay in contention for a top-four finish.

FKS vs HAT Dream11 Team: FKS vs HAT Playing 11

Goalkeeper – E. Vivaino

Defenders – P. Santos, J. Balkovec, A. Katranis, E. Roco

Midfielders – A. Traore-II, R. Borini, R. Aabid, L. Biglia

Strikers – A. Ndao, A. Boupendza

FKS vs HAT Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- A. Boupendza

Vice-Captain -A. Ndao

FKS vs HAT Match Prediction

Hatayspor starts the match as favourites are expected to walk away with three points at the end of this game.

Prediction- Fatih Karagümrük 1-2 Hatayspor

Note: The above FKS vs HAT Dream11 prediction, FKS vs HAT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FKS vs HAT Dream11 Team and FKS vs HAT Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.