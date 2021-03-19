FKS Vs KAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Matchday 29 of the ongoing Turkish Super Lig sees Fatih Karagümrük taking on Kayserispor in their upcoming league clash on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi on March 19 with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the FKS vs KAY Dream11 prediction alongside other details of this match.

FKS vs KAY live: FKS vs KAY Dream11 match preview

Fatih Karagümrük walk into the match following a string of inconsistent performances as the hosts find themselves winning only one match while losing three games and playing out one draw from their last five outings. Currently slotted eighth on the Super Lig table, the hosts have registered 11 wins while playing out eight draws losing 10 games in the season so far. With 41 points to their name, Fatih Karagümrük will be heading into the match looking to shrug off their loss against Sivasspor and aim to break their three-match winless run on Friday.

Kayserispor, on the other hand, trail their opponents by 10 points as the visitors have collected 31 points in the season so far by winning eight and drawing seven matches in the league. Currently slotted 16th on the table, the visitors are dangerously close to the drop zone with only three points separating them and relegation-threatened Istanbul Basaksehir. Kayserispor will be aiming to collect three points on Friday and look to steer clear of the relegation zone but face tough competition in Fatih Karagümrük as the visitors will have to bring their A-Game if they wish to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

FKS vs KAY Dream11 Team: FKS vs KAY Playing 11

Goalkeeper - E. Viviano

Defenders – Y. Subasi, K. Althinay, D. Kolovetsios, J. Balkovec

Midfielders - G. Campanharo, F. Borini, D. Avramovski, L. Castro

Strikers - P. Henrique, A. Ndao

FKS vs KAY Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- L. Castro or P. Henrique

Vice-Captain- A. Ndao or D. Avramovski

FKS vs KAY Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off their respective losses and will see this game as an opportunity to turn their fortunes around and get back on the right track. However, we expect them to play out a stalemate as they are likely to cancel each other out during the course of this match.

Prediction- Fatih Karagümrük 1-1 Kayserispor

Note: The above FKS vs KAY Dream11 prediction, FKS vs KAY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FKS vs KAY Dream11 Team and FKS vs KAY Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.