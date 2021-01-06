FLMG Vs FLMI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Brazil Serie A Match Preview

Matchday 28 of the Brazilian Serie A brings us an exciting contest between FC Flamengo and Fluminense FC. The Brazil Serie A fixture is slated to be played at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, 7th January, with kick-off at 6:00 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the FLMG vs FLMI Dream11 prediction and other details of this clash.

⚠ ATENÇÃO PARA O #DIADEFLU COM CLÁSSICO ⚠



Hoje, às 21h30, no @maracana, o Fluzão encara o rival Flamengo, pela 28ª rodada do Brasileirão! VAMOS PRA CIMA, FLUMINENSE! COM GARRA E COM RAÇA, #TimeDeGuerreiros! pic.twitter.com/q7f23LldaE — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) January 6, 2021

Third-placed Flamengo have been excellent in their ongoing Brazilian Serie A campaign. Rogerio Ceni's side has managed to win 14 of their 26 league matches and registered 49 points with seven draws to their name too. Fluminense FC, on the other hand, are very far behind from the hosts on the league table with 9 points separating the two teams. Despite playing a game more than Flamengo, the visitors have earned only 40 points in 27 games. Fluminense are winless in their last three matches. with the latter two ending in narrow losses. Team head coach Marcao will be wager to get back to winning ways and a win against Flamengo will give his side the much-needed boost.

FLMG vs FLMI Dream11 Team (Squads)

Flamengo- Gabriel Batista, Diego Alves, Hugo Nogueira, César, Yago, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Joao Monteiro Siqueira,, , Gabriel Noga , Gustavo Henrique, Filipe Luís, Lazaro, Thuler, Natan Bernardo De Souza, Renê, Mateuzinho, Ramon Ramos Lima, Vinicius Milani Bueno, Otavio Ataide da Silve, Jose Italo Monteiro Fidelis Dos Santos, Rhyan Paradela De Souza Silva , Léo Pereira, Éverton Ribeiro, Gerson, Rodrigo Caio, João Lucas, Joao Victor Gomes Da Silva Thiago Maia, Diego, Pepê, Mauricio Isla, Richard Rios, Daniel Cabral, Dhouglas, Yuri, Michael Delgado, Vitinho, Bruno Henrique, Lincoln, Guilherme Da Silva Gonçalves, Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho, Willian Arão, Pedro, Gabriel Barbosa

Fluminense - Nino, Marcos Felipe, João Lopes, Pedro Rangel, Muriel, Luccas Claro, Hudson, Paulo Victor, Frazan, Danilo Carvalho, Egidio, Igor Julião, Fred , Daniel Lima De Castro, Michel Araújo, Guilherme Henrique Da Silva, Luan, Higor Gabriel Fernandes Alves, Fernando Pacheco, Gabriel, Dodi, Ganso, Denilson Rodriguez Roldão, Lucca, Christian Henrique Mora De Oliveira Silva, Wallace Madeira Almeida, André Trindade Da Costa Neto, Yuri Oliveira, Matheus Martinelli, Mateus Nascimento Soares, Nene, Wisney Junio Dias Carvalho, Felippe Cardoso, Miguel Silveira, Caio Paulista, Marcos Paulo, Wellington Silva, Luiz Henrique, Lucas Felipe Calegari, Matheus Ferraz, Yago Felipe

FLMG vs FLMI Dream11 Team, FLMG vs FLMI Playing 11

Goalkeeper: M. Felipe

Defenders: N. Fihoand, M. Feerraz, F. Luis

Midfeilders: Y. Feilpe, W. Silva, R. Ribiero, W. Arao

Strikers: F. Cardoso, Pedro, F. Chaves

FLMG vs FLMI Dream11 Team Top Picks

Captain: F. Cardoso or Pedro

Vice captain: Y. Feilpe or W. Arao

FLMG vs FLMI Match Prediction

Note: The above FLMG vs FLMI Dream11 prediction, FLMG vs FLMI Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, FLMG vs FLMI Dream11 Team and FLMG vs FLMI Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result