FLMI Vs MNE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Brazilian Serie A Match Preview

Fluminense take on Atlético-MG on Matchday 35 of the Brazilian Serie A on Thursday. The match is slated to be played at the Estadio do Maracanã on 11 February with the kick-off scheduled for 5:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at FLMI vs MNE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this encounter.

Fluminense are currently slotted 5th on the Brazilian Serie A table. The hosts have managed 16 wins, drawn 8 games and lost 10 matches. They have accumulated 56 points from 34 matches in the season. The hosts walk into the game following a fantastic five-match unbeaten run and have recorded three consecutive victories in their latest outings. More importantly, Marco Aurélio de Oliveira's men have kept three straight clean sheets before their Thursday encounter. Fluminense start the match as favourites but face an uphill task in the form of Atlético-MG.

Atlético-MG on the other hand are ranked 3rd on the table with the visitors recording 60 points from 34 games this season. Jorge Sampaoli's men have registered 18 wins, six draws and lost 10 matches as they visit Fluminense FC following a narrow 1-0 loss to Goias in their latest outing. The visitors will be keen to bounce back strong but face tough opposition as they look to move closer to 2nd ranked Flamengo in the league

FLMI vs MNE Playing 11

Fluminense- Marcos Felipe, Luccas Claro, Matheus Ferraz, Lucas Felipe Calegari, Danilo Carvalho, Yuri Oliveira, Yago Felipe, Michel Araújo, Fred, Wellington Silva, Hudson

Atlético-MG- Rafael Pires Monteiro, Claudio Gomes-Guga, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso, Hyoran Dalmoro, Jair Rodriguez-Jr, Allan de Souza, Guilherme Arana, Dylan Borrero, Marcos Keno

FLMI vs MNE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Marcos Felipe

Defenders- Junior Alonso, Lucas Felipe Calegari, Igor Rabello, Matheus Ferraz, Claudio Gomes-Guga

Midfielders- Wellington Silva, Hyoran Dalmoro, Michel Araújo

Strikers- Marcos Keno, Dylan Borrero

FLMI vs MNE Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Dylan Borrero or Michel Araújo

Vice-Captain- Marcos Keno or Wellington Silva

FLMI vs MNE Match Prediction

Both teams played out a draw when they took on each other in October 2020. We predict a similar outcome at the end of the 90 minutes of this Serie A encounter.

Prediction- Fluminense 0-0 Atlético-MG

Note: The above FLMI vs MNE Dream11 prediction, FLMI vs MNE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FLMI vs MNE Dream11 Team and FLMI vs MNE Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.