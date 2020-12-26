FLMI Vs SAPL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Brazilian Serie A 2020-21 Game Preview

Quick links:
In an attempt to extend their lead at the top in the Brazilian Serie A, Sao Paolo will square off against Fluminese. The match will be played on Saturday, December 26, 2020 (Sunday IST). Here's the FLMI vs SAPL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.
Venue: Maracana
Date: Saturday, December 26, 2020 (Sunday IST)
Time: 5.30 am IST
🎵 DESDE PEQUENO TE SIGO— Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) December 26, 2020
ESTOU CONTIGO EM TODO MOMENTO 🎵
ACABOU O NATAL E É #DiaDeFlu! Hoje, às 21h, tem Fluzão em campo contra o São Paulo! VAMOS PRA CIMA! 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/t8d7bTwkjU
Sao Paolo lead the charts in Brazilian Serie A after a splendid start to the campaign. With 15 victories in 26 games, Sao Paolo have raked up 26 points in all. They maintain a comfortable five-point lead over second-placed Flamengo. On the other hand, Fluminese sit seventh in the league table, managing 11 victories in 26 games. The team have bagged 40 points already in the season and look to move up the ladder with a victory against the leaders.
Fluminese: Matheus Ferraz, Luccas Claro, Egidio, Frazan, Danilo Carvalho, Michel Araújo, Igor Julião, Daniel Lima De Castro, Nino, Guilherme Henrique Da Silva, Luan, Higor Gabriel Fernandes Alves, Dodi, Gabriel, Paulo Victor, Yuri Oliveira, Ganso, Anderson Luiz, Yago Felipe, Hudson, Lucas Felipe Calegari, André Trindade Da Costa Neto, Matheus Martinelli, Mateus Nascimento Soares, Wisney Junio Dias Carvalho, Denilson Rodriguez Roldão, Caio Paulista, Nene, Wallace Madeira Almeida, Lucca, Fred, Marcos Paulo, Wellington Silva, Felippe Cardoso, Miguel Silveira, Luiz Henrique, Christian Henrique Mora De Oliveira Silva
Sao Paolo: Tiago Volpi, Lucas Perri, Júnior, Anilson Dourado Santiago, Lucas Breno Sena Lima, Igor Vinícius, Bruno Alves, Robert Arboleda, Dani Alves, Juanfran, Rodrigo Freitas, Welington Damascena Santos, Patryck, Thiago Couto, Walce, Marcos Antonio Augusto Junior, Ed Carlos De Arruda Amorim, Gabriel Falcão Moreira De Lima, Diego Costa, Reinaldo, Luciano Neves, Vitor Bueno, Luan, Liziero, Hernanes, Léo, Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Paulinho, Joao Rojas, Juan, Vitor Samuel Ferreira Arantes, Tchê Tchê, Pablo, Santiago Tréllez, Jonas Toró, Gonzalo Carneiro, Antonio Galeano, Brenner
Goalkeeper: Tiago Volpi
Defenders: Juanfran, Robert Arboleda, Daniel Lima De Castro, Lucas Felipe Calegari
Midfielders: Anderson Luiz, Wellington Silva, Gabriel Sara
Forwards: Luciano Neves, Brenner, Luiz Henrique
Fluminese: Luiz Henrique (vc), Anderson Luiz
Sao Paolo: Luciano Neves (c), Brenner
Sao Paolo are the favourites to win the match against Fluminese.