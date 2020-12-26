FLMI Vs SAPL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Brazilian Serie A 2020-21 Game Preview

In an attempt to extend their lead at the top in the Brazilian Serie A, Sao Paolo will square off against Fluminese. The match will be played on Saturday, December 26, 2020 (Sunday IST). Here's the FLMI vs SAPL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.

Also Read | Chelsea’s Timo Werner reveals STRUGGLE in adapting to the Premier League's physicality

FLMI vs SAPL live: FLMI vs SAPL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Maracana

Date: Saturday, December 26, 2020 (Sunday IST)

Time: 5.30 am IST

FLMI vs SAPL live: FLMI vs SAPL Dream11 prediction and preview

🎵 DESDE PEQUENO TE SIGO

ESTOU CONTIGO EM TODO MOMENTO 🎵



ACABOU O NATAL E É #DiaDeFlu! Hoje, às 21h, tem Fluzão em campo contra o São Paulo! VAMOS PRA CIMA! 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/t8d7bTwkjU — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) December 26, 2020

Sao Paolo lead the charts in Brazilian Serie A after a splendid start to the campaign. With 15 victories in 26 games, Sao Paolo have raked up 26 points in all. They maintain a comfortable five-point lead over second-placed Flamengo. On the other hand, Fluminese sit seventh in the league table, managing 11 victories in 26 games. The team have bagged 40 points already in the season and look to move up the ladder with a victory against the leaders.

Also Read | Boss Frank Lampard urges Chelsea to 'keep pushing' for more after 3-0 win over West Ham

Squads for FLMI vs SAPL playing 11

Fluminese: Matheus Ferraz, Luccas Claro, Egidio, Frazan, Danilo Carvalho, Michel Araújo, Igor Julião, Daniel Lima De Castro, Nino, Guilherme Henrique Da Silva, Luan, Higor Gabriel Fernandes Alves, Dodi, Gabriel, Paulo Victor, Yuri Oliveira, Ganso, Anderson Luiz, Yago Felipe, Hudson, Lucas Felipe Calegari, André Trindade Da Costa Neto, Matheus Martinelli, Mateus Nascimento Soares, Wisney Junio Dias Carvalho, Denilson Rodriguez Roldão, Caio Paulista, Nene, Wallace Madeira Almeida, Lucca, Fred, Marcos Paulo, Wellington Silva, Felippe Cardoso, Miguel Silveira, Luiz Henrique, Christian Henrique Mora De Oliveira Silva

Sao Paolo: Tiago Volpi, Lucas Perri, Júnior, Anilson Dourado Santiago, Lucas Breno Sena Lima, Igor Vinícius, Bruno Alves, Robert Arboleda, Dani Alves, Juanfran, Rodrigo Freitas, Welington Damascena Santos, Patryck, Thiago Couto, Walce, Marcos Antonio Augusto Junior, Ed Carlos De Arruda Amorim, Gabriel Falcão Moreira De Lima, Diego Costa, Reinaldo, Luciano Neves, Vitor Bueno, Luan, Liziero, Hernanes, Léo, Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Paulinho, Joao Rojas, Juan, Vitor Samuel Ferreira Arantes, Tchê Tchê, Pablo, Santiago Tréllez, Jonas Toró, Gonzalo Carneiro, Antonio Galeano, Brenner

Also Read | Frank Lampard means serious business against West Ham as Chelsea look to end losing streak

FLMI vs SAPL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Tiago Volpi

Defenders: Juanfran, Robert Arboleda, Daniel Lima De Castro, Lucas Felipe Calegari

Midfielders: Anderson Luiz, Wellington Silva, Gabriel Sara

Forwards: Luciano Neves, Brenner, Luiz Henrique

Also Read | Chelsea flop Drinkwater sees red in U-23s game for KICKING OUT at 16-year-old Spurs star

FLMI vs SAPL Dream11 team: Top picks

Fluminese: Luiz Henrique (vc), Anderson Luiz

Sao Paolo: Luciano Neves (c), Brenner

FLMI vs SAPL match prediction

Sao Paolo are the favourites to win the match against Fluminese.

Note: The FLMI vs SAPL Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the predictions.

Image courtesy: Fluminese Twitter