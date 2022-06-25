Florentin Pogba To Play In ISL; FC Sochaux Confirms Transfer To ATK Mohun Bagan

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit ATK Mohun Bagan has made a huge statement by acquiring the service of Florentin Pogba for the upcoming season. The news concerning the same was confirmed by FC Sochaux-Montbéliard for whom Pogba played in Ligue 2, however, ATK Mohun Bagan is yet to make an official announcement regarding the signing. Florentin Pogba is the elder brother of former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Florentin Pogba to don ATK Mohun Bagan jersey

While Paul Pogba looks to be heading back to Italy and joining Juventus, Ligue 1 outfit FC Sochaux-Montbéliard released a statement mentioning that Florentin Pogba has departed the club one year before the closure of his contract. The statement further noted that the 31-year-old Guinean International defender wanted to discover a new championship and that is why he was transferred to ATK Mohun Bagan FC. Besides Pogba, ATK Mohun Bagan has also acquired the service of former Asian Champions League winner Brendan Hamill, Ashique Kuruniyan from Bengaluru FC and Asish Rai from ISL champions Hyderabad FC. Rai, who rose to prominence during his stint at Indian Arrows between 2017 to 2019, made a total of 48 appearances for the ISL champions before signing for ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of ISL 2022/23 season.

Florentin Pogba's football career

Florentin Pogba has played for multiple clubs in his professional career. Prior to playing for FC Sochaux, Florentine spent six years of his career with St. Etienne during which, he was sent out on loan to another French club Sedan. In 2018, the defender moved to the Turkish side Gençlerbirligi S.K however he left the club after being involved in a clash with his teammates following his walkout of a Turkish Super Lig defeat to Antalyaspor.

After Turkey, Florentin Pogba headed to Major League Soccer in the US where he spent a season playing for Atlanta United. During his MLS stint, the defender won the US Open Cup and Campeones Cup which were the first two major trophies of his professional career. After his MLS stint, Pogba spent two seasons at Sochaux making 62 appearances for the club.