Florentino Perez Calls Ronaldo 'idiot' & Mourinho 'abnormal' In Latest Leaked Audio Clips

There seems to be no end to the leaked audio clips of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as more clips surfaced on Friday and it seems that no one is safe from his demeaning remarks behind closed doors. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho were two of the latest targets in the recent quotes published. The Real Madrid president targeted several of the Portuguese stars at the club as per the latest audio clips leaked.

Perez latest leaked comments targets Ronaldo and Mourinho

As per the audio recording leaked by El Confidencial, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez targeted both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho, particularly in 2012 when both were at the club. Speaking of Ronaldo, Perez said, "[Ronaldo] is crazy. The guy is an idiot, he's sick. You think this guy is normal, but he's not. If he was, he wouldn't do all the things he does. The last stupid thing, which everyone in the world saw... why do you think he'd do something so stupid?"

Perez's criticism of Ronaldo did not end there as in another instance, he criticized him alongside then-manager Jose Mourinho. "[Jorge] Mendes has no control over [Ronaldo] and it's the same with Mourinho - none at all. Even for interviews, they don't listen to him. These are two guys with terrible egos, spoilt the pair of them, who don't see the reality because they could both earn a lot more money if things were different. They are both abnormal because we are talking about a lot of money in terms of image rights. And with that face they have, that challenging glare, the fact that no one likes them... if the publicity was different, everything changes."

Florentino Perez's stint as Real Madrid president

Florentino Perez was recently re-elected as Real Madrid president unopposed as no other candidates came forward to challenge him for the position. Perez has achieved a significant amount of success during his 18 years at the club, divided over two spells. The first spell was from 2000 until 2006 and another from 2009 until today.

During Perez's first spell, Real Madrid won two LaLiga titles as well as a Champions League in 2002. His second spell at the club was far more successful as Madrid won the LaLiga on three occasions (2012, 2017, 2020) and also won four Champions League titles. Three of these Champions League titles were won in succession under coach Zinedine Zidane from 2016 to 2018.