Last Updated:

Florentino Perez Memes Flood Internet After European Super League Collapse

Fans and journalists flood social media with Florentino Perez memes as the collapse of the European Super League seems imminent with several clubs pulling out.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Florentino Perez memes

Florentino Perez memes


The European Super League seems to have come to a dramatic collapse just a few days after plans of the breakaway league were announced. All six Premier League clubs along with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid pulled out of the newly proposed competition as a result of severe backlash from coaches, fans and pundits. With the European Super League seemingly a failure, Florentino Perez memes began floating around on social media.

Is European Super League cancelled?

Even though the collapse of the European Super League seems imminent with several clubs pulling out, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has insisted that the project is not doomed but only on 'stand by.' Speaking to Spanish radio station El Larguero (translated by Guillem Balague), Perez said, "Someone in the English group was not that interested and that was contagious, others showed fear and backed off." He added, "The Super League is not dead, we'll continue working on this project. Now it's on stand-by."

Florentino Perez memes

However, fans seemed unbothered by Perez's statements as they celebrated by posting a number of Florentino Perez memes in response to some of Perez's earlier quotes. In response to UEFA's threat of players participating in the European Super League receiving a ban from playing the 2022 World Cup, Perez had replied that they will create their own World Cup tournament as it was not a 'big deal.' In response one fan wrote:

During this time Perez has desperately tried to defend the plan of the European Super League. Speaking to Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones, Perez said, "We are doing this to save football at this critical moment. If we continue with the Champions League there is less and less interest and then it's over. The new format which starts in 2024 is absurd. In 2024, we are all dead." The FC Spartak Moscow Twitter handle gave a savage response to how Perez is desperately trying to keep the Super League alive.

READ | LaLiga chief, Villarreal president gang up on "Selfish", "Clueless" Florentino Perez

 Similarly, ESPN FC posted a hilarious tweet of how Florentino Perez is planning to save the Super League.

European Super League memes

While the Florentino Perez memes were the most hilarious, the other European Super League memes did not disappoint either. One fan posted how Spurs would set their team up in the Super League. The men can be seen guarding their own base similar to how Spurs have usually parked the bus against teams this season.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid NOT happening as Florentino Perez focuses on Super League

Some of the other hilarious tweets can be seen below.

And last but not the least:

 

READ | Super League chairman Florentino Perez says PSG were NEVER invited to join elite group
READ | Florentino Perez net worth, European Super League idea, investments and Real Madrid career
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND