Florentino Perez Memes Flood Internet After European Super League Collapse

The European Super League seems to have come to a dramatic collapse just a few days after plans of the breakaway league were announced. All six Premier League clubs along with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid pulled out of the newly proposed competition as a result of severe backlash from coaches, fans and pundits. With the European Super League seemingly a failure, Florentino Perez memes began floating around on social media.

Is European Super League cancelled?

Even though the collapse of the European Super League seems imminent with several clubs pulling out, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has insisted that the project is not doomed but only on 'stand by.' Speaking to Spanish radio station El Larguero (translated by Guillem Balague), Perez said, "Someone in the English group was not that interested and that was contagious, others showed fear and backed off." He added, "The Super League is not dead, we'll continue working on this project. Now it's on stand-by."

Florentino Perez memes

However, fans seemed unbothered by Perez's statements as they celebrated by posting a number of Florentino Perez memes in response to some of Perez's earlier quotes. In response to UEFA's threat of players participating in the European Super League receiving a ban from playing the 2022 World Cup, Perez had replied that they will create their own World Cup tournament as it was not a 'big deal.' In response one fan wrote:

Perez: "If Jordan Henderson does not want to be a part of the Super League, we will create our own Jordan Henderson." — Adrian (@AdrianRamsingh) April 20, 2021

During this time Perez has desperately tried to defend the plan of the European Super League. Speaking to Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones, Perez said, "We are doing this to save football at this critical moment. If we continue with the Champions League there is less and less interest and then it's over. The new format which starts in 2024 is absurd. In 2024, we are all dead." The FC Spartak Moscow Twitter handle gave a savage response to how Perez is desperately trying to keep the Super League alive.

Live footage of Florentino Perez trying to keep #SuperLeague alive: pic.twitter.com/SxWj8t2LHp — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) April 20, 2021

Similarly, ESPN FC posted a hilarious tweet of how Florentino Perez is planning to save the Super League.

European Super League memes

While the Florentino Perez memes were the most hilarious, the other European Super League memes did not disappoint either. One fan posted how Spurs would set their team up in the Super League. The men can be seen guarding their own base similar to how Spurs have usually parked the bus against teams this season.

Spurs in the Super League pic.twitter.com/EGeEFirPxA — John (@John84YNWA) April 18, 2021

Some of the other hilarious tweets can be seen below.

"I once created a European Super League but screwed up the launch so badly it collapsed within 2 days after all 12 teams withdrew from it." pic.twitter.com/gnOwLvdvVp — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) April 20, 2021

Two of Cech's Biggest Saves for Chelsea pic.twitter.com/EJYGFFACIE — Aro (@arohazard) April 20, 2021

Manchester United are the only club who have ever been in the Champions League, Europa League and European Super League in the same season. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) April 20, 2021

And last but not the least: