Foden Assists Aguero To Win Carabao Cup 8 Years After Man City Won PL Title

Manchester City defeated Aston Villla in the final of the Football League Cup (Carabao Cup) on Sunday. Argentine striker Sergio Aguero was one of the goalscorers of the night and was assisted by 19-year-old midfielder Phil Foden. An amazing stat sheds light on the duo after their amazing performance in the final.

Sergio Aguero helps Man City to first Premier League title in 2012

It is revealed that when Sergio Aguero led his side to their first-ever Premier League victory in 2012, Phil Foden was just 11. Aguero had scored against Queens Park Rangers (QPR) to clinch Man City’s first league title at Etihad stadium in 44 years. And Foden, who started for Man City against Aston Villa on Sunday was one of the best performers for Pep Guardiola’s side. He was instrumental in City’s third consecutive Carabao Cup win.

Phil Foden assists Sergio Aguero against Aston Villa in Carabao Cup

Phil Foden has sparingly been used by Pep Guardiola this season. He has managed to play just 909 minutes so far this season, netting thrice while also bagging six assists in 24 games across all competitions. However, Guardiola decided to start him against Aston Villa and the player did not disappoint.

In the 20th minute of the game, Phil Foden received a cross from outside the box and was quick to head it towards Sergio Aguero, who was hovering around the six-yard box. Aguero made no mistake and struck the ball into the net to open the scoring for Man City.

Rodri scores second goal for Man City post Phil Foden assist

Man City doubled their lead in the 30th minute of the game when Rodri headed into the net after Ilkay Gundogan’s precise corner kick. However, Aston Villa responded back in the 41st minute as Mbwana Samatta scored a great header from a sublime cross from Anwar El Ghazi.

Phil Foden crowned Man of the Match

The second half of the game was not as intense as the first half as City went on to claim their third consecutive Carabao Cup title. Phil Foden was crowned the Man of the Match for his magnificent display for Pep Guardiola. The victory also meant that City have won eight of their past nine domestic trophies including the Community Shield.

Guardiola has also managed to win 30 titles in his amazing managerial career, which also includes his stint with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. His side will next play against Sheffield on Wednesday night (Thursday morning) in the fifth round of the FA Cup.