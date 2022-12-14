Football Body FIFPro 'sickened' By Reports Of Iranian Player Facing Execution For Protest

Amir Nasr-Azadani, a professional footballer from Iran, could reportedly be handed a death sentence over his alleged participation in the nationwide protests concerning women's rights and basic freedom in his country. According to reports, Amir Nasr-Azadani and two others have been accused of murdering government officials, a claim rejected by his family members. Meanwhile, FIFPro, the international federation of professional footballers, issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that it is "shocked" and "sickened" by reports that Amir is facing execution in Iran.

"FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment," FIFPro said in its statement on Tuesday.

Media reports suggest that Amir has been in custody since November 27 and it is still unclear when the trial will begin. Amir's family members have reportedly been threatened by the Iranian authorities and have been asked to remain silent.

Protests in Iran

Iran has been witnessing nationwide protests for the past several months over the suppression of women's rights and basic freedom. The Iranian men's national team refused to sing the national anthem in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 late last month to show solidarity with the protesters back home. However, it was reported that players were warned that if they did not sing the national anthem or participated in any other political demonstrations against the Tehran administration, their families would be subjected to torture. In their next match, Iranian players were seen singing the anthem.

