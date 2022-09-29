Football Fan Tries To Copy Cristiano Ronaldo's Celebration, Ends Up In Hospital: WATCH

In an unfortunate incident, a fan of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo ended up in a hospital after trying to copy the Manchester United star's signature celebration. In a video going viral on various social media platforms, the individual can be seen trying to imitate Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration after scoring a penalty in what appears to be a five-a-side match. The man in the footage suffers a horrible fall after landing awkwardly on the ground following a Ronaldo-style celebration.

WATCH: Football fan's Ronaldo celebration goes horribly wrong

The video shared on Twitter a few hours ago has already garnered more than 4.7 million views. The video shows the individual visiting a hospital with his friends after suffering an injury to his left leg. However, not everything went wrong for the man as he was seen treating himself with pizza and a beer after receiving necessary medication at the hospital. Here's the viral video of the man injuring himself while trying to imitate Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration is not for everyone 😂😂pic.twitter.com/3IYAhrdhBP — 999 IQ moment in football (@TBackfooty) September 28, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's forgettable start to the 2022/23 season

Ronaldo has had a slow season so far with Manchester United, under the new manager Erik ten Hag. He has played for a limited time under the Dutch manager, having featured in eight games across competitions so far. However, he has featured in the starting line-up for the Red Devils, only once this season. In the eight matches that Ronaldo has played in the 2022-23 season, he has scored only one goal, which came against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.

Ronaldo was the team’s top goal scorer last season, with a total of 24 goals in 39 games across competitions. Out of those 24 goals, Ronaldo scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League games and six goals in seven Champions League outings. Despite Ronaldo's brilliant show, United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as they finished sixth in the Premier League points table.

Due to United's failure to qualify for the Champions League, rumours started to emerge that Ronaldo was looking to leave Old Trafford so he could play in Europe's top club competition this season. The rumours were eventually put to an end with Ronaldo still playing for United after the end of the transfer window last month.

