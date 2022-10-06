Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night failed to get all three points after a 1-1 draw against Benfica in a Champions League group stage football match. Lionel Messi scored the goal for PSG in the 22nd minute was cancelled by his teammate Danilo Pereira with an own goal just before halftime. For Messi, the match ended nine minutes before the full-time whistle after being substituted by manager Christophe Galtier leaving fans unhappy.

Benfica vs PSG: Fans slam Christophe Galtier for Lionel Messi substitution

After scoring and conceding goals in the first half, PSG was unable to break Benfica's defence and find the winner. Football fans took to social media to express their displeasure over Messi's substitution with PSG looking for the winning goal and trying to win their third straight win in the competition. Here's what the fans had to say about Messi's substitution.

Jail this Manager — Goat 🐐💙❤️ (@GoatisTweeting) October 5, 2022

Christophe Galtier has subbed off Messi who's been the best player on the pitch. The passengers Mbappé and Neymar are left on the pitch. What a terrible decision. #UCL pic.twitter.com/5qNCkBVwdb — Aadoo Ozzo (@Aadozo) October 5, 2022

time to switch to a different game — - (@xyrful_) October 5, 2022

⛔ Messi off - TV off ⛔ — Goat Things🐐 (@LeoMessiGOATS) October 5, 2022

However post the Benfica vs PSG match, the PSG coach explained why the Argentina international was replaced by Pablo Sarabia. Gatlier played down the fears of Messi injuring himself. Speaking to RMC sport he said, "He gestured saying he wanted to be substituted. On the last play, he felt tired. He came off because he was tired and a fresh team-mate was a lot more interesting at that moment."

PSG vs Benfica match highlights

PSG remained unbeaten in their opening two matches and was looking to win their third straight match in the group in the away fixture. Benfica started the match on the front foot passing the ball well and fast, to unsettle PSG's defence. Messi broke the deadlock against the run of the play. The goal was his 127th in Europe’s top competition. The goal was courtesy of Messi's combination with Neymar and Mbappe. the Argentine star passed the ball to Mbappé, who in turn laid it off to Neymar. Brazil forward gave it back to Messi, whose superb curled shot from the edge of the box found the top corner as the goalkeeper.

The first attempt for Benfica on a PSG goal came through Gonçalo Ramos who tested Gianluigi Donnarumma with a low shot that the PSG goalkeeper parried away with his legs. Donnarumma had to produce a tremendous save in the 18th minute to deny David Neres. Benfica's pressure finally paid off in the 41st minute after Enzo Fernandez was left unmarked on the left and had plenty of time to send a precise ball between two defenders. Ramos could not connect with the cross, but it glanced off Pereira into the net. Both teams tried hard to score in the second half but were unable to do so and shared the points.