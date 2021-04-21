'Football Fans Have Won': Netizens React As 'Big Six' Premier League Teams Pull Out Of ESL

The 'Big Six' of the Premier League have officially decided to back out from participating in the highly-anticipated European Super League that was scheduled to get underway from August this year.

It has been learned that the decision was taken on Tuesday and now, all the big clubs of the EPL including the likes of title-holders Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have issued statements confirming the same on their official websites.

'The fans have actually won'

As the 'Big Six' from the EPL have officially decided to pull out of ESL, the passionate football fans came forward and mentioned that the battle has been won by them. Here are some of the reactions.

European Super League disbanded, Ed Woodward resigns, Glazers reportedly ready to sell Manchester United. ðŸ¥³



I can’t believe the fans have actually won. ð—§ð—µð—¶ð˜€ ð—¶ð˜€ ð—¼ð˜‚ð—¿ ð˜€ð—½ð—¼ð—¿ð˜. â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/gTCZrzYCZn — aayu (@aayurthd) April 21, 2021

âœ… Arsenal

âœ… Liverpool

âœ… Chelsea

âœ… Tottenham

âœ… Man Utd

âœ… Man City



All six English clubs have now officially withdrawn from a European Super League.



Football fans have won ðŸ‘ #SuperLeagueOut pic.twitter.com/CQt28xYSjH — ReneNel (@baafinelson) April 20, 2021

The teams that were a part of the Super League

The six English teams were accompanied by three Italians teams - Juventus, AC Milan, Internazionale while three Spanish teams in - Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Barcelona complete the list of the 12 founding members of the new competition.

In fact, all the founding members of the European Super League had come under extreme scrutiny and criticism with the UEFA also aiming to stop the formation of the new league by threatening to ban the players of all teams from taking part in the 2022 World Cup.

Fans and players lead Super League protests

Amid the announcement of England's 'Big Six" Premier League teams in Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur joining the European Super League as founding members, all the PL teams have been the talk of the town. Fans have gone on to show their disappointment towards the clubs' decision by flooding social media and expressing their anger at the situation. Many players have also opposed the decision as Leeds United led the Super League protests by wearing "Earn it" training jerseys on Monday ahead of their match against Liverpool FC.

(Image Courtesy: (AP)