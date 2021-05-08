Football Latest News: FIFA To Support Indian Players Financially; More Details Revealed

In the football latest news update about the Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team, FIFA has agreed to help some of the country's footballers by providing them with financial compensation amid the ongoing pandemic. The members of Indian football team, who had applied for compensation last year, are set to receive money from FIFA which will come out from a fund created by the football's top-level governing body along with FIFPro and the World Players’ Union.

I plan to write to the heads of the governments of every state to give priority #vaccinations to all the senior players. This will help us resume footballing activities a little earlier than usual, once the situation becomes more stable.@IndianFootball @KirenRijiju @IndiaSports — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 30, 2021

Football latest news: FIFA steps up to support Indian Footballers

Back in the February of 2020, FIFA and FIFPro joined hands to create FIFA Fund for Football Players with the aim of helping footballers and involved professionals from various countries who could miss out on their weekly wages due to the financial impact football clubs had to suffer during the pandemic. The FIFA FFP is reported to have a $16 million pot which will be used to help people in football in need of some financial assistance. According to various reports, FIFA is rumoured to use $5 million of the fund to provide salary protection and approve the request of monetary benefits and claims submitted by individuals between July 2015 to June 2020.

According to reports, Nirmal Chhetri, Subrata Paul, Sanju Pradhan, Gouramangi Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, and Sumit Passi are a few of the members from the Indian football team who had applied for financial assistance via the Football Players Association of India. Their request and claims have reportedly been approved by the FIFA Fund for Football Players with the players now expected to receive between $3000 to $10000 into the bank account after they share their bank details with the organization. Gouramangi Singh, who works as the assistant coach of FC Bengaluru United, has gone on to praise the Football Players Association of India while speaking with The Telegraph, for their efforts while expressing how he feels indebted to FIFA and FIFPro for their financial assistance. The former India international also added how help from FIFA is a big help irrespective of the amount and is something that gives him huge relief amid the pandemic.

With the India coronavirus cases count on the rise and various states across the country going into lockdown, the second wave of the virus has had a heavy impact on the country. As revenue streams of various individuals like footballers drying up amid the pandemic, celebrities have stepped up in order to help people in need. Influential members of the Indian football team like Sunil Chhetri and Praful Patel have come to lend their support and looked to help people in need.