Football Legend Pele Leaves ICU, Pens Heartwarming Thank You Note For Fans

Football legend Pele has left an intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital on Tuesday. The 80-year-old had gone through surgery earlier this month to remove a tumour from his colon. Doctors discovered the tumour on the right side of Pele's colon when the footballer had visited the hospital for a regular medical checkup last month. The Brazil football icon took to Instagram and thanked his fans for their love and support towards him.

"My friends, this is a message for each of you. Don't think for a minute that I haven't read the thousands of loving messages I've received around here. Thank you very much to each one of you, who dedicated a minute of your day to send me positive energy. Love, love and love! I have already left the ICU and I am in my room. I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We will be together soon!".

Pele's daughter gives health update

Earlier, Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento had turned to social media to share an update regarding Pele's health, where she said the retired football player was doing well post surgery and that he was no more suffering from the pain. Nascimento said that Pele would soon be moved into a regular room, where he would be kept under observation for a couple of days before heading home.

Pele surgery had taken place at Albert Einstein hospital, following which the hospital had also issued an update stating that the former Brazilian footballer responded well to the surgery and was recovering in a "satisfactory manner". The hospital also confirmed that Pele would soon be moved into a regular room.

Pele has been suffering from other medical problems, especially after having a hip replacement surgery in 2012. In 2019, Pele was admitted to a hospital to get kidney stones removed.

Pele's football career

Pele is considered one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen. Pele remains the only football player in the world to win three Worlds Cups. He won the World Cups for Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970. He also remains Brazil's all-time top goalscorer, having scored 77 goals in 92 appearances.

Image: Pele/ Instagram