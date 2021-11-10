Football Manager Neil Warnock Names 3 Premier League Managers Better Than Alex Ferguson

Football manager Neil Warnock, who has managed multiple Premier League clubs has named three managers in the league who he thinks are better than Manchester United's Sir Alex Ferguson, who is considered one of Premier League’s greatest managers ever.

Alex Ferguson took over the managerial role at Manchester United in 1986 and in his 27 years in charge, the Scottish manager guided the Red Devils to more many trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four EFL cups and two Champions League crowns.

However, despite Ferguson’s illustrious career, Neil Warnock feels that there are three managers that he would pick ahead of the Man Utd legend. Speaking on talkSPORT, when asked about his top five picks for Premier League managers the former Crystal Palace boss first-named former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and acknowledged the Frenchman's contribution in revolutionizing English football.

“Since the Premier League started if I was picking my top five managers, I would pick Arsene Wenger as the number one. Only because he changed the whole outlook on modern footballers," Warnock said. He brought so many things in that had never been thought of. The nutritionist, the fitness guys, video, technology. He changed the whole course of it when he came into the Premier League.” he said.

Warnock on Klopp: 'Could easily be number one in a couple of years'

For the second place, Warnock picked Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola while picking Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in third and added that Klopp could soon be the best ever in a couple of years. “His influence on the parks and the lower down leagues has been fantastic, so I’d put Pep second. I would put Klopp third because I think he’s just beginning and he will get even better. But his outlook and everything he has done at the club and the future with the kids – I think he has got another 10 years coming forward. So I think he’s third at the minute, but could easily be number one in a couple of years," Warnock said.

Neil Warnock then picked Man Utd legend Alex Ferguson in the fourth place, pointing out that there was nobody better at man-management than him. And for the final pick, the Englishman picked former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

"Fourth, I would probably go with Sir Alex [Ferguson] just in front of Jose Mourinho because he has done it for longer. I just think he was in an era where it was all about man-management, it wasn’t down to all the backroom staff, and Sir Alex was probably the best at that" he added.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)