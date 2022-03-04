Football Manager, Who Oversaw Famous Win Over Real Madrid, Joins Ukrainians In Fighting

Yuriy Vernydub was on cloud nine just six months ago when his Sheriff Tiraspol team produced a historic win against Real Madrid in a Champions League match. With an annual budget of roughly £5 million, the Moldovan team defeated one of Europe's biggest clubs 2-1. In the end, the club came in third place in their Champions League group. However, Vernydub's world was flipped upside down last week when Russia launched a war on Ukraine, where he hails from. Vernydub was in Portugal for a Europa League match while the crisis unfolded.

'People close to me tried to stop me'

In an interview with the BBC, Vernydub stated that he knew right away that he would return to Ukraine to fight. Vernydub claimed that his son called him at 4:30 a.m. to inform him of the Russian invasion. The next day, Vernydub and his team landed in Romania by flight, where they boarded a bus to Tiraspol. On Saturday morning, Vernydub flew to Ukraine, and the first thing he did was sign up for the army reserves.

"The people close to me tried to stop me. My wife, my children, my grandchildren. I stood strong and I thank my wife for supporting me. She knows my character. If I make a decision, I won't change it. We could have gone to Moldova and this option is still open for my children, for their wives, for my grandchildren. But for me and my wife - we are staying here for sure," Vernydub was quoted as saying by BBC.

When Vernydub entered the country via Moldova, he witnessed a lot of "strong men" fleeing the country. Vernydub requested them to return to Ukraine and fight alongside the Ukrainians in the war against Russia. Vernydub acknowledged that they must care for their family, but said he has determined that he cannot do the same.

Vernydub claimed to have served in the army in the past since it was required of everyone back in the day. He also said that he was taught how to use a gun when he was younger, but that was many years ago. Vernydub, however, added that he can still use the guns. Vernydub's team won a game on March 1 and the coach did not forget to send his regards to the team. He also added that he is very happy with the result and wished them luck for their future games.

