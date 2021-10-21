Football Transfer News And Rumours: Mesut Ozil To Newcastle, Everton's Van De Beek Bid

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been in the news ever since it was revealed that he is discussing a new contract with the the Reds. The news has caused quite a buzz across the world of football, but it has also sparked a lot of rumours and speculation that many people would like to clear and put an end to. Here are some of the latest transfer news and rumours, including whether Salah is seeking £400,000 per week to stay at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is currently negotiating a new contract with Premier League giants Liverpool. Speculations around his negotiations suggested that the Egyptian striker was demanding a whopping £400,000 per week to extend his stay at Liverpool. However, it has now been reported by Liverpool Echo that Salah is not demanding £400,000-a-week and that negotiations are still on at Anfield.

Ansu Fati

The Spanish footballer was reportedly in talks with three top football clubs from across Europe before he signed a new contract with La Liga giants Barcelona. According to Goal, Fati was in talks with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Paris-Saint Germain before he confirmed his extended stay at Barca. Fati said that all three clubs were offering him more money than what he accepted at Barcelona.

Marco Asensio

The Spanish international has reportedly denied rumours of leaving Real Madrid ahead in the January transfer window. Asensio has said that he is open for talks with Real Madrid to extend his current contract with the Spanish club. Asensio's current contract expires in 2023.

Donny van de Beek

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed rumours of receiving an offer from Everton for Donny van de Beek. Solskjaer said that the Dutch international is still a part of his plans, ending speculations of his transfer to Everton. Donny van de Beek, however, hasn't received much game time under Solskjaer's managership.

Mesut Ozil

The German footballer, who currently plays for Fenerbahce, might make a return to the Premier League amid rumours that he is on Newcastle's wish list. The English team recently underwent an ownership change and it has been rumoured that the Saudi-backed club is now looking for fresh players to make up its roster.

Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette has said "anything is possible" after his contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the current season. The French striker will be able to start negotiations from January 2022 regarding a free transfer to foreign clubs.

Image: AP